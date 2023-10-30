Dubai: Flag carrier Air Canada announced the launch of a new four-times-weekly route connecting Vancouver to Dubai on Monday. The service was inaugurated with the landing of the first flight to Dubai International (DXB) on October 29.
The service also marks the airline’s first-ever non-stop flight between Dubai and Vancouver and the only non-stop service connecting the Middle East and Western Canada. The new route complements Air Canada’s daily year-round service between Dubai and Toronto, said airline officials.
The new service will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, accommodating 298 passengers, with three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Air Canada Signature Class.
Partnership with Emirates airline
“We're excited to offer not one but two routes from the most populous city in the UAE to our Canadian hubs in Vancouver and Toronto,” said Mary-Jane Lorette, Air Canada’s Vice President of International Affairs, Network and Partnerships. “Our new Dubai-Vancouver flights will complement Air Canada’s daily service between Toronto and Dubai, broadening our presence in fast-growing international markets in the Indian subcontinent and Middle East regions,” she added.
According to Mary-Jane, the airline’s recent move to Dubai International Terminal 3 underscores the significance of its partnership with flagship carrier Emirates.
With the partnership, travellers can access 200 destinations across the Air Canada and Emirates networks
Rob Whitehouse, Vice President of Research at Dubai Airports. “With convenient departures from Dubai International (DXB), Air Canada’s new flights provide a seamless link between the Canadian West Coast and Dubai.”
Meanwhile, the Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Tracy Reynolds, said, “Since the signing of the expanded Air Transport Agreement in April, there have been several announcements to expand air links between the UAE and Canada, including additional flights to Toronto, and a new flight to Montreal. But this flight is the first ever route to Canada’s West Coast, opening up brand new opportunities for tourism and business.”
He said that direct flights allow for direct links between people and cultures. “This new link will elevate the Canada-UAE relationship and enable more travel, trade, and understanding between our two countries, and will especially benefit many of the 45,000 Canadians living in the UAE,” added Reynolds.