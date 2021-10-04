Are you applying? Etihad has job openings for up to 1,000 cabin crew. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad is looking to hire up to 1,000 new staffers to join as cabin crew. The recruitment days will take place in 10 countries, including Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, apart from the UAE.

Applicants interested in attending the recruitment days should register in advance by visiting Etihad’s website. Employees laid off due to the pandemic can apply through the airline’s alumni programme, which is currently advertising the positions available.

“I am pleased to say Etihad is in a position to be able to start hiring cabin crew again,” said Jihad Matta, Head of Crew Performance and Support, Etihad Airways. “The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult; however there is much to be positive about as travel restrictions ease and we ramp up operations to meet growing demand. A critical part of this is rebuilding our cabin crew team.

“For those interested in joining, this is an amazing opportunity to be part of something special, where no two days at work will ever be the same and you will be supported to grow your career every step of the way.”

Successful candidates will undergo a comprehensive training programme in Abu Dhabi, which includes all aspects of cabin safety and service delivery. The training will be conducted at Zayed Campus, the airline’s training academy, and at the end of the programme, individuals will officially be awarded their wings. “We hope to attract diverse, talented men and women globally, to inspire and help them kick-start a tremendous career opportunity and life experience in the UAE,” said Matta.