Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports is currently in the midst of extensive operational readiness trials for Terminal A, set to open in November. This large-scale live trial and testing exercise involves over 6,000 volunteers chosen from the Abu Dhabi community, encompassing students, families, and aviation stakeholders.
The primary aim of these trials is to conduct rigorous simulations to thoroughly assess various facets of the terminal’s operations, including equipment, personnel, and procedures.
The trials encompass a wide range of systems and processes, spanning check-in and baggage handling, security screening, boarding gates, immigration, and customs. At the immigration checkpoint, volunteers are evaluating passenger processing speed and accuracy, with a focus on refining document verification and customs procedures. During boarding and departure processes, tests include scanning volunteers’ boarding passes and assessing the readiness of procedures to communicate changes in flight information effectively.
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “Our commitment to excellence has driven our journey to prepare for Terminal A’s opening, as we are focused on conducting extensive large-scale assessments to ensure the speed, efficiency and delivery of operations.”
Terminal A is a colossal structure, covering 742,000 square meters, ranking it among the largest airport terminals globally. The terminal’s capacity is expected to reach up to 45 million passengers annually, with the capability to process 11,000 passengers per hour.
Throughout September and October, Abu Dhabi Airports will continue these large-scale test exercises, extending an invitation to volunteers to participate.