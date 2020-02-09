Training will be a joint effort between Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Aviation Group

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports will partner with Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) to start training 17,000 employees to operate the new Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi Airport, it was announced on Sunday.

The training will aim to ensure that all employees will be familiarised, inducted and trained (FIT) on operating the terminal.

The programme also includes the digital launch of the My Terminal Complex — MyTC — a pop-up website that will communicate key information about the Midfield Terminal.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the EAG to familiarise our employees with the incredible infrastructure and capability of the Midfield Terminal FIT programme and its campaign ‘MyTC‘, which are both instrumental aspects of our operational readiness and airport transfer activities,” said Bryan Thompson, chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.

“[This] will ensure our smooth transition to, and efficient operation of the Midfield Terminal when it opens,” he added.