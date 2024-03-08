Asus today launched its latest range of technological marvels, introduced cutting-edge products, and demonstrated its commitment to sustainability at the Tech Evolution: From Origins to Innovation a regional launch event held in Dubai.

Several innovative products, including the revolutionary Zenbook Duo (2024), the world's first 14-inch dual-screen OLED laptop. AI-powered laptops featuring the brand-new AI-enabled Intel Core™ Ultra include Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, and the all-new ASUS Vivobook S series.

And for gamers Asus ROG launched The Rog Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptop revolutionise portable gaming with powerful internals and stunning OLED displays. Gamers can immerse themselves in the unmatched performance of the ROG Strix SCAR 18 laptop, designed for esports enthusiasts seeking maxed-out performance. These new gaming laptops offer unparalleled power with up to the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and the flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

Asus: A journey From origins to innovation

In the mid-2000s, Asus made a strategic move into the laptop market with the introduction of the Eee PC, a series of netbooks that became a global sensation. Launched in 2007, the Eee PC was characterised by its compact form factor, affordability, and impressive battery life. It played a pivotal role in popularising the concept of ultraportable laptops, setting the stage for Asus' foray into consumer laptops.

In 2011, Asus unveiled the Zenbook series, targeting users seeking a perfect balance between style and substance. These Ultrabooks featured premium materials, slim profiles, and high-resolution displays, making them stand out in the competitive laptop market. The Zenbook line showcased Asus dedication to design innovation and its ability to create laptops that were as aesthetically pleasing as they were powerful.

Asus has consistently integrated cutting-edge technologies into its laptops. The introduction of AI-enhanced features, first one to create a dual display (as seen in the Zenbook Pro Duo), and advancements in cooling solutions showcase the brand's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation. ASUS laptops are not only powerful but also incorporate features that anticipate the evolving needs of users.

Sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives

Asus recognises the importance of sustainability in the tech industry and has implemented eco-friendly initiatives. The company focuses on reducing its environmental footprint through responsible manufacturing practices, energy-efficient designs, and recyclable packaging, aligning with the growing global awareness of ecological concerns.

The Asus commitment to sustainability has earned global recognition, including acknowledgment by the Financial Times as a Climate Leader in Asia-Pacific and inclusion in the Corporate Knights Clean 200 Index. As a pioneer in sustainable technology, ASUS has a history of groundbreaking initiatives, such as the world's first carbon-neutral laptop, Bamboo-series laptops, and the recent launch of its first carbon-neutral verified business laptop in 2022.

The company actively incorporates recycled materials in manufacturing and packaging, utilizing over 1,600 tonnes of PCR plastic since 2017 and over 20,000 tonnes of recycled paper in 2022. Asus' commitment to reducing environmental impact is evident in its recycling of over 40,000 tonnes of e-waste since 2019. The result is that revenue from eco-friendly products exceeded 87.2 per cent of qualified revenue in 2022, highlighting continued progress towards a circular economy to minimise environmental impact.

Introducing AI-powered laptops and an expanded product portfolio

Asus showcased an impressive lineup of innovative products, demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to pushing conventional boundaries and delivering innovative technology solutions. AI-powered laptops feature the latest advancements in computing with Intel Core Ultra processors. These processors enable users to seamlessly manage complex workloads, enhance productivity, and benefit from advanced security measures. These devices represent more than just laptops; they signify a new era of intuitive and efficient computing designed to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers and professionals.

Emphasising the transformative impact of its product portfolio, Asus highlighted its dedication to delivering exceptional experiences that go beyond conventional constraints. The company envisions a future where intelligent, heartfelt, and joyful smart living is accessible to all, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and user-centric design.

The Intel Core Ultra Processor, equipped with an AI-focused Neural Processing Unit (NPU), serves as a powerhouse for accelerating AI workloads and running cloud-based AI programs, resulting in exceptional performance while prioritizing energy efficiency. This advancement contributes to prolonging the battery's lifespan, aligning with a more environmentally friendly approach.

With these cutting-edge technologies, users can anticipate faster content generation, simplified data analysis, streamlined multitasking, and enhanced security, ushering in an era of unprecedented computing capabilities and possibilities.

Showcase: Laptop innovation

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024): Dual-screen innovation

The revolutionary Zenbook Duo (2024) is the world's first AI-powered 14-inch dual-screen laptop , equipped with two identical OLED touchscreens. With its detachable full-size Bluetooth Asus ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad, this incredible device has a user-centric design that rewrites the rule book for on-the-go versatility. This Intel Evo Edition laptop expertly combines multitasking versatility with superb mobility in a 1.35 kg-light package.

The dual full-size 3K 120 Hz Asus Lumina OLED 16:10 displays are joined by a lay-flat 180° hinge to instantly expand the visual workspace to up to a massive 19.8 inches, which thanks to the integrated kickstand and detachable keyboard can be used in vertical or horizontal orientations for several versatile user modes — Laptop, Dual Screen, Desktop or Sharing mode — controlled by the intuitive ASUS ScreenXpert software. The rechargeable keyboard can be detached to allow full use of the visual workspace or be placed on the lower display for a traditional clamshell laptop experience. Zenbook Duo (2024) maximises productivity and play throughout the day with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with an integrated NPU for AI acceleration, 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory, up to a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, a fast-charging and long-lifespan 75 Wh battery, and a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos audio system.

The NPU delivers low-latency AI computing, accelerating multitasking to make Zenbook Duo (2024) highly efficient for work, creativity or entertainment. And with the huge screen real estate, users can effortlessly run all their favorite productivity apps — and keep them in view — at the same time. Zenbook Duo (2024) is designed with sustainability and durability in mind. It incorporates a variety of recycled materials, and is durability tested to US MIL-STD-810H standards to maximize the device's lifespan.

ROG Zephyrus series: first ROG OLED gaming laptop with ROG Nebula display

The new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 gaming laptops redefine the genre with a host of extraordinary features. The redesigned premium aluminum chassis, available in Eclipse Gray and Platinum White, is both lightweight and durable – G14 measures just 1.59 cm thin and weighs 1.5 kg, while the 1.49 cm-thin G16 weighs in at just 1.85 kg. There’s a signature Slash Lighting LED bar on the chassis that continues and enhances the popular personalisation options of the previous generation.

They are also the first laptops to feature ROG Nebula Display OLED panels. With the Zephyrus G14 boasting a 3K 120 Hz panel, and the Zephyrus G16 sporting a 2.5K 240 Hz display, both feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and a stunning 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos® technology enhance audio quality, complemented by built-in HD cameras for smooth communication.

Designed for gamers, creators, and designers, the Zephyrus Series includes the G14 with an AMD Ryzen 9 8940H processor and the G16 with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H. Both laptops are equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, and feature a variety of powerful ROG Intelligent Cooling solutions for optimal performance.

With the upgraded Zephyrus Series, ROG brings portable gaming to a new level, seamlessly blending technology, performance, and aesthetics for an unparalleled gaming experience. Gamers, creative professionals, or design enthusiasts can elevate their gaming reality with the Zephyrus series.

Availability & pricing

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) has been available in UAE leading retailers and Asus Eshop now. The price starts from Dh8,999.