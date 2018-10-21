Dubai: Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex announced on Sunday the launch of a more personalised customer interaction channel, through its partnership with WhatsApp for Business. The roll out of the service is part of the company’s efforts to enhance customer experience and digitise the end-to-end shipment journey.

In its preliminary version, the service will include a “track and trace” functionality as well as a “find Aramex nearest location” feature. The service aims to provide an on-demand and personalised customer interaction.