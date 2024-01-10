The extraordinary general meeting of Comarch S.A. was held on January 3. During the meeting, resolutions were passed on the election of members of the Company’s Management Board and Supervisory Board.

Anna Pruska, PhD, was appointed to the Management Board as President of the Management Board and Marcin Warwas and Marcin Kaleta as Vice Presidents of the Management Board.

Professor Maria Jolanta Flis was appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Comarch S.A.

“I believe that this will be a strong year for Comarch”, states Pruska. “We aim to sustain our dynamic growth and boost sales on foreign markets without letting go of the challenges of the Polish market.

"We want to rise to the challenge and strengthen the brand of a significant Polish IT company on the global stage. We are focused on making Comarch’s products even more innovative, which will be possible by investing in cutting-edge IT technologies and cultivating a progressively robust team of specialists in these domains.”

Marcin Warwas, who is responsible at Comarch for, among other things, the production, sales and implementation of loyalty systems, electronic document workflow systems and infrastructure services, emphasises by saying, “For nearly three decades, Comarch has maintained a steadfast commitment to investing in its products and services, subsequently distributing and implementing them on a global scale. This requires the use of ever-evolving cutting-edge IT technologies, ongoing investments in human resources, and the continual reinforcement of global business structures.

"This growth strategy hinges on the accumulation and consistent application of knowledge, aligning with customer needs. Such an approach enables effective adaptation to the latest market trends, including digitalisation, personalisation, AI, cloud computing and cost optimisation”, he adds.

Profiles of the newly appointed members of the Comarch Management Board

Anna Pruska, PhD, is an economist by training. In 2003, she graduated from the SGH Warsaw School of Economics with a degree in Finance and Banking. From 2001 to 2003, she studied macroeconomics at the Jan Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany, from where she went to Geneva for postgraduate studies in 2003, where she obtained a graduate certificate in Development Economics.

She defended her PhD in International Relations at the Jagiellonian University in 2019.

In 2004, Pruska joined Comarch. As President of Comarch Software AG, from 2004 to 2008, she was in charge of business development and the creation of company structures from scratch in Western Europe (Germany, France and Belgium). In these markets, she was responsible for sales of Comarch products in the telecommunications, ERP and finance, banking and service sectors.

Since 2013, she has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Comarch Swiss AG. She served as a member of the Supervisory Board of Comarch S.A. since 2013.

On October 2, 2023, she was temporarily delegated by the Supervisory Board to act as President of the Management Board of Comarch S.A.

On January 3, 2024, she was elected President of the Management Board of Comarch S.A.

From 2015 to 2019, Pruska was a member of the Economic Council at the Jagiellonian University and is currently a member of the Social Council of the University Children’s Hospital in Krakow.

Marcin Warwas

Marcin Warwas is a graduate in telecommunications at the AGH University of Science and Technology in Kraków.

In 1996, he joined Comarch S.A., taking up the position of Board Member of Comarch Systemy Sieciowe. Between 1997 and 1998, he was director of the Warsaw branch of Comarch S.A. From 1998, he worked as Sales Director and, from 2007, as Director of the Services sector and Vice President of the Management Board of Comarch S.A.

From 2007 to 2023, Marcin Warwas served as a member of the Management Board of Comarch S.A. and a member of the management and supervisory boards of Comarch Group companies.

Marcin Kaleta

Marcin Kaleta is a graduate in computer science from the Cracow University of Technology.

In 2010, he joined Comarch as a programmer in telecommunications projects. In 2015, he took on the role of Solution Manager, building BSS solutions for clients in Europe and North and Latin America. From 2016 to 2018, he was responsible for the DevOps and Managed Services aspects of corporate banking projects in the Finance, Banking and Insurance (FBU) sector.