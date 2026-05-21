Andreessen Horowitz joins SPARQ's $8.5m seed round as AI-native game engine launches from Innovation City

SPARQ, the next-gen AI-native game engine and creator platform headquartered at Ras Al Khaimah’s Innovation City – the world’s first AI-powered free zone – opens its $8.5-million seed round with early participation by Andreessen Horowitz’s (a16z) scout fund. This is not merely a funding announcement. It is a declaration that the future of human creativity is being written in the UAE, and that the next generation of billion-dollar creative companies – the unicorns of tomorrow – will be born here, in Ras Al Khaimah, at Innovation City.

For decades, making a game has meant years of coding and a full studio. SPARQ changes that math. Its AI-native engine takes on everything that isn’t about game design – code, assets, networking, one-click publishing, instant monetization – while the creator keeps full control of design: how the game feels, how it plays, why it’s worth returning to. That distinction matters. SPARQ is not a prompt-to-game tool that produces a demo and little else. It is a real engine, built so a single creator can ship a game players actually want to keep playing – to any platform.

The round follows two years of building, not pitching. The founders put $2.5 million of their own capital into a proprietary C++ engine with AAA-grade rendering capabilities, assembled a team of more than 20 senior engineers, and drew a waitlist of 6,000 creators, all before taking outside money. Now that SPARQ is finally opening its doors to outside capital, the product is already speaking for itself.

Why a16z moved early

The first conversation was about the problem: a $300-billion industry with no creation tool accessible to the 250 million creators who want in. The broken assumption that game engines must be complex. The thesis that AI-native architecture – purpose-built, not retrofitted – could turn years of development into weeks.

The second conversation was a live demonstration. SPARQ showed what three million lines of proprietary engine code, 20+ engineers, and $2.5 million of founder capital had produced. A16Z backed SPARQ on the strength of what they saw: a product built by founders who had bet on themselves first.