Abdul Salam KP, Group Executive Director for Malabar Gold and Diamonds said: “We have seen an upsurge in the jewellery business after the UAE government knocked off VAT for visitors. During the last week of 2017, we saw a surge in jewellery business as people wanted to invest in gold just before the VAT introduction. The first three months of 2018, sales was a bit low as people were still not comfortable with the VAT factor. However that sentiment has slowly settled and we have consistently seen jewellery purchases. Going forward in 2019 we will see more interest as 2020 gets closer and more jobs will be created in the market. VAT refund for visitors will become very smooth and we are likely to see a good amount of interest from visitors too.”