Should there be an oversight into the research industry and price index construction? Again the answer is probably yes. Should we have more debates about these and other topics in public domains to create a feedback loop for regulators and allow them to refine their laws on a periodic basis? Yes. But this is already happening for the most part. The impulse to (over) regulate must always be checked, especially in today’s world of breathtaking change. Too much regulation ends up stifling innovation.