Notice however, that there is a trade-off between the level of regulation and the level of growth of the sector. The explosion of growth occurred in the first cycle of 2002-08, followed by a more gradual state of affairs in the 2011-18 timeline, and we appear to be headed into a period of even more gradual rates of growth and development in the next five years as developers start to adjust to a “post-off-plan funded” world.