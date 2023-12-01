As the environmental clock continues to tick with increasing urgency, the shift towards net zero emissions has evolved from a mere aspiration to a pressing imperative.

Achieving this target requires steering economies away from their dependence on limited resources, and instead turn to more sustainable ways of both production and consumption.

In this evolving narrative, failing to merge sustainability with financial planning might well be a stumbling block. Sustainable financing - which includes instruments such as green bonds, sustainability-linked loans and clean energy credits - carry immense potential to dramatically alter the global economic terrain in the coming years.

For enterprises aligned with this green financial mindset, opportunities are aplenty, as depicted by the anticipated growth in the global sustainable finance market, which was valued at $3.65 trillion in 2021, is projected to hit $22.48 trillion by 2031.

The UAE’s public and private sector entities have actively integrated their economic and environmental ambitions.

Making funds available

At the same time, the financial sector has turned to designing comprehensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies that enable a welcoming environment for green capital to flourish. This has resulted in ground-breaking initiatives that target key sectors – from energy to infrastructure and from transport to trade.

Central to this approach are measures like promoting sustainable finance vehicles, fostering cross-border partnerships, and advocating for international green standards. This strategic blueprint, built in tandem with local and global financial institutions, sets the stage for pragmatic and impactful solutions.

In line with the UAE's commitment to sustainability, six major UAE banks have invested up to Dh190 billion ($51.8 billion) into green financing by the end of 2022. This investment, spanning renewable energy, waste-to-energy, and green technology projects, contributed to a notable 32 per cent growth in green issuance when compared to 2021.

Primarily, it's important to emphasize that while steering towards more reliable and resilient financial frameworks is a crucial element, it's not the sole objective. Instead, it serves as a necessary input required for achieving broader ESG objectives.

A wealth creator too

By aligning investments with green projects and sustainable ventures, firms can tap into a growing global demand while mitigating risks associated with environmental volatility. The incorporation of ESG standards into investment strategies, for instance, not only amplifies potential returns but also buffers against unforeseen global challenges.

Moreover, the UAE's collaborations, such as with global financial entities, provide a conduit for knowledge sharing, innovation, and mutual growth.

Sustainable finance paves the way to newer markets, diverse portfolios, and innovative revenue models. For instance, the once niche green bonds are now rapidly gaining popularity as they offer both issuers and investors a lucrative, yet environmentally responsible, investment avenue.

The resulting ripple effect can spur job creation, technological advancements, and even attract further investments. Case in point, the UAE's active partnerships with international financial bodies have already started yielding tangible results, fostering a sustainable investment climate.

As of today, indications suggests that green financing will be subject to increasingly stringent regulations in the coming years. Businesses that adapt today are not just future-proofing themselves but are also positioning themselves at the vanguard of an inevitable global transition.

The UAE government has set the stage, extending an open invitation for discourse, ideation, and collaboration surrounding sustainability. It's now incumbent upon the businesses, both local and global, to reciprocate, shaping policies that aren't just financially prudent but environmentally indispensable as we aim for a better and more sustainable tomorrow.