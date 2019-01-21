In a previous report, entitled "What recession they talk about in Dubai", Bloomberg has underestimated the rumors of recession and downturn in its economic activity, while emphasising that Dubai leads the Middle East as a financial centre and is now carrying out a programme to triple the area of this sector and tax incentives on salaries for 50 years, consequently needs continued expansion of employment, pointing out in this regard to the Dubai International Financial Centre of the expansions which are up to 300 per cent in its area and equivalent to the total area allocated to the Canary Wharf the commercial estate in London.