The healthcare industry has undergone a significant transformation in the past decade, and COVID-19 has only accelerated the changes. The impact on the economy, coupled with a rapid increase in technology adoption, dramatically altered how care is provided and received by patients and healthcare practitioners.

It created a unique opportunity for healthcare organisations to re-evaluate their strategies and operations and to innovate and deliver better outcomes. By leveraging the latest technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI, healthcare organisations can drive transformation and innovation, shape the industry's future, and solidify their position as leaders in the field while achieving operational efficiency and sustainability.

The global healthcare industry is expected to generate $150 billion in savings with the use of AI and cognitive computing by 2025. The global Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market is expected to reach $187.60 billion by 2028, more than four times its worth in 2020 at $41.17 billion, according to Fortune Business Insights.

e& enterprise IoT and AI - a subsidiary of e& enterprise - has tapped into the immense potential of IoT and AI to develop solutions that will elevate these healthcare systems and also improve care provider satisfaction and patient experience, and reduce costs.

Digital ‘therapy’

Decision support systems are in high demand in healthcare as they improve the delivery of care by incorporating focused clinical knowledge, patient information, and other relevant info. Our teams work closely with the healthcare industry focusing on AI and Machine Learning (ML), demographic statistical recognition, data integration and analytics. This helps them get closer to their patients in understanding their needs and make effective clinical decisions assisting care providers with automated clinical data analysis.

Telehealth has grown in popularity due to COVID-19, using technology to offer healthcare services remotely. With digital capabilities, we brought virtual care platforms supporting the enhancement of population health and providing value-based care.

Digital therapy is becoming more prevalent as digital solutions gain prominence in the healthcare industry, offering patients faster and better evaluations through evidence-based, clinically evaluated software and devices that can treat various diseases and disorders. We are utilising our capabilities to develop products and platforms that help health systems treat diseases, manage conditions, and improve patient health.

Telehealth access for all

Advances in technology have led to an increased availability of community health and patient engagement platforms, making it easier for people to get care and giving them more control over their health by letting them monitor and talk to doctors from the comfort of their own homes.

Patients and caregivers monitor chronic diseases effectively with our tech-driven solutions and remote health data access. Our platform helps clinical teams track patients' mental and emotional health outside of care, including medication side effects and efficacy.

Governments and health systems worldwide consider public health management crucial as the spread of contagious diseases can lead to challenges, even crippling economies. Effective monitoring and management of the public's health and wellness using technology have become imperative to prevent a significant impact on society's overall functioning.

By envisioning the transformation that can be brought about with the digital health technology available today, we have built flexible and scalable public health solutions. We have developed flexible and scalable digital health solutions using a patient-centred approach and new technologies that improve risk prediction and management speed while focusing on performance and outcomes.

Help with costs to carbon cuts

Our teams assist healthcare systems in adopting operational frameworks that help them comply with government mandates, lower utility and other operating costs, reduce their carbon footprint, and minimise environmental impact. IoT technology allows healthcare systems to monitor and optimise their energy consumption.

Using AI, they can analyse data to identify patterns and make more informed decisions about operating more efficiently and sustainably.

The healthcare industry is on the cusp of a revolution as IoT and AI technologies continue to advance. By leveraging the vast amounts of data generated by connected devices and applying advanced algorithms, we are creating a more innovative and efficient healthcare ecosystem that will benefit patients and providers alike.

This is just the beginning, and we must continue to push the boundaries of what is possible to truly unlock the full potential of these technologies to improve healthcare.