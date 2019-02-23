Insurance for a new driver is more expensive. But you certainly will have to add your teenager to your car insurance policy before he or she takes the wheel. You can get an estimate of how much this would increase your insurance cost, and decide who will pay for it. You also can ask your insurance agent about what the insurer is taking into consideration. For example, in the United States, some insurance companies consider your teenager’s school performance as an indicator of being responsible or not. By doing so, you might be able to reduce your costs by meeting a higher standard.