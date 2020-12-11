Even cutting-edge technologies of today will have some vulnerabilities as well

Businesses cannot get into auto-pilot mode on their tech infrastructure. The most updated infrastructure and networks come with inherent breach possibilities. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Adoption of technologies is ushering in the pathways of a new millennia – one where inter-connectivity and wireless communications are key. The telecommunications industry is set to face a renewed advent of digital transformation and accompanied by a gamut of operational changes.

Cloud computing, blockchain and 5G will become organization staples as every industry streamlines day-to-day operations as well as become a fulcrum of change. The near future is looking more tech diverse, with promises of intuitive and streamlined connectivity, increased data mobility, robust security infrastructure, and an adept unified global workforce.

Digital extensions

Wireless network connectivity - or ‘Fourth Utility’ as it is being dubbed - refers to the expectation that smartphones, tablets, and laptops will rapidly become digital limbs that connect individuals to entire networks or online infrastructures.

Cloud connectivity is rising in popularity across sectors, as it improves with every new model to become safer, more reliable and more network=friendly. 5G has become the newest industry standard, promising higher speed network connectivity of up to 100 times faster than its previous iteration.

Additionally, improvements to the framework of 5G such as data encryption, network slicing and additional security systems are worked on to ensure businesses remain connected to its essential mainframes. This in turn will facilitate innovations and the sharing of ideas among decision-makers as well as employees.

Always on

Many businesses are already turning to the digital economy to supplement their needs as well as interact with their customer-base. There are already several service offerings that vendors can utilize in their digital transformation to deploy, adopt and commercialize 5G architecture to stay connected at all times.

Products such as multi-vendor solutions, network supply chains, enhanced cybersecurity, and high-speed broadband access to global markets and geographies will help trigger hyper-realistic models of inter-connectivity and total online saturation.

Stay ahead of challenges

The 5G era will bring with it innovations as well as challenges that organizations will need to adapt to carefully. It will require new approaches to cybersecurity to safeguard against potential data breeches. The physical overhaul of entire legacy type machinery towards an almost completely online experience will replace decades-old digital infrastructure to one situated mainly on a cloud.

This will give rise to an elevated sense of risk and security threat as there will exist multiple vectors of entry, especially external cyber threats. These vectors of entry - or Internet of Things - can streamline internal networks and operations, but also act as a vulnerability that can expose internal data for theft.

Cyberattacks and online fraudsters can deploy programmes of disruption or DDoS codes to gain access to potential vulnerabilities, thus costing an organization potentially the entirety of its encrypted data.

Businesses can safeguard itself and benefit from these technologies by overhauling organizational hierarchies and operational strategies. Technologies such as 5G are imperative for the future of inter-connectedness and, thus, their adoption is a shared responsibility. A highly efficient team will be just as crucial as the software that backs them.