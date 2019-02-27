In contrast, where market dominance of a firm is rooted in its rapid organic growth — such as is largely the case of the US high-tech “FANGs” (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) — arguably the burden of proof is far more qualified. There’s a good case to be made that their success in the market is the result of consumers rewarding them by buying increasing amounts of what they’re selling because their prices are fair and the quality of what the firms are offering is sound.