After all that build-up, the let-down was palpable. Amazon was promised up to $3 billion in tax breaks and other incentives from the city and state of New York, and that headline number added fuel to concerns that Amazon would take more from New York City than it would contribute to a city already grappling with income inequality and overtaxed infrastructure. The editorial pages of both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal — which don’t tend to agree on anything — each came out in opposition to Amazon’s deal with New York.