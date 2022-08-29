Driven by a positive market sentiment, residential property sector in Dubai has performed remarkably well in the first half of this year. Rentals for high-quality assets in prime neighbourhoods have recorded a marked upturn in the past six months. Increased activity in the real estate sector has not only buoyed confidence of investors but also provided further upward momentum for rents.

While rents are on the rise again, you can snap up great deals from Al Ghurair Properties on a range of apartments across Dubai and stay on track with your budget. The real estate company is currently running a unique limited-time promotion that offers tenants the chance to lease apartments with zero commission – even if they rent through their registered brokers, and one month rent-free stay.

What's more, you can enjoy the convenient option to pay your rent in 12 cheques for select properties and there’s also an amazing opportunity to pay less for those willing to settle the rent in a single payment.

“We, at Al Ghurair Properties, are constantly looking for ways to provide a lease experience that is unparalleled,” says Christopher Letoille, Head of Residential. "We have introduced these advantages to help improve the lives of our tenants and make our properties accessible to everyone, which is a priority for us.”

Why rent from Al Ghurair Properties?

For three decades, Al Ghurair Property has been at the forefront of real estate development in the UAE serving clients efficiently across the hospitality, residential, office, industrial and retail.

“Al Ghurair Properties has a long history of providing Dubai residents the unbeatable chances to live in communities that are rich with culture and style. It's now much simpler to rent your dream home in one of these fantastic communities, thanks to our special promotion,” Letoille adds.

Easy accessibility to a range of amenities – from healthcare and retail to lifestyle, education and facility management – makes the residential projects of Al Ghurair Properties a popular choice for many residents in Dubai. All its developments are set in the emirate’s most sought-after neighbourhoods with access to public transportation and amenities for comfortable family living.

Al Ghurair Residence Image Credit: Supplied

With a selection of impeccably designed two- and three-bedroom apartments, Al Ghurair Residence is one of the most preferred options for families looking to stay in Deira. The community boasts an exclusive health club, Al Naadi. With an Olympic-sized swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a squash court and a basketball half-court, Al Ghurair Residence encourages people of all ages and ability levels to stay active. Furthermore, with a direct link to Dubai’s oldest shopping mall, Al Ghurair Centre, residents will have a host of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences at their doorsteps. Here, you can also save on your monthly DEWA bill as chiller and water are free.

Manazil Al Mankhool 01 Image Credit: Supplied

Its prestigious development Manazil Al Mankhool 01 is located right at the heart of Bur Dubai and features spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The luxury residential project Manazil Al Raffa 01, only a few minutes away from Dubai Creek and the metro station, has apartments with spacious terraces, large windows and built-in wardrobes.

Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03 also gives residents the chance to live in Deira’s bustling neighbourhood with convenient access to top dining and retail outlets.

Masaken Al Warqa 01 draws tenants for its spacious interiors and contemporary design, while Al Ghurair’s Masaken Al Qusais has stylish homes with large windows overlooking green spaces. With access to major highways, Masaken Al Qusais promises easy, hassle-free commute to work.

If you are looking to rent a new apartment in Dubai, act now. With Al Ghurair’s rental promotion, you can save a substantial amount on your rental budget. You can also upgrade to a better unit within your existing budget. Log on to www.agp.rent and arrange a tour of your favourite property today as this is a limited time offer.