Digital tokens

Yoshi Markets is partnering Tezos Gulf to develop securitised digital tokens on the Tezos blockchain.



As per the agreement, the assets using the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) can be used for trading, custody and settlement. The underlying assets will take the form of ‘Digital Security Tokens’ using Tezos’ proprietary protocol and open-source blockchain protocol.



Yoshi Markets would then offer these tokens for trading and also store these in its custody. Yoshi Markets is gearing up to launch vanilla crypto assets such as BTC, Ether and others.



“(With) security tokens clients can invest in various forms of instruments usually linked to underlying assets like real estate, a car, title deeds, corporate stocks, bonds, artworks, etc.,” said Mustafa Kheriba, Executive Chairman, Yoshi Markets. “It is compliant with regulations, functions like stocks with standardized ownership and can be deemed securities or units in a fund.





“Issuers value security tokens because It makes it easier and cheaper to raise capital by means of blockchain technology. Investors prefer security tokens because of the democratization of ownership of large assets, i.e., access to formerly private assets and assets they wouldn’t necessarily afford alone like real estate or VC fund deals. Regulators prefer them because there is a public record of all the trades which makes it auditable as all transactions are enabled through and recorded on the Blockchain.”

