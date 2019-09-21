Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor of Infiniti, Nissan, and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region, inaugurated a brand new Infiniti showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year, the premium brand has unveiled its new location as a centralised hub for sales and after sales, with a fully integrated certified pre-owned extension. The event was held in the presence of Akihiko Nakajima, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, along with high-level senior officials.

Strategically positioned in the heart of the capital, Al Masaood Automobiles’ positioning of the new Infiniti showroom location comes in response to customer preferences, and in line with its commitment to offer upgraded and seamless customer experiences.

During the opening ceremony, Irfan Tansel, CEO, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Upgrading from a traditional showroom model, the all-inclusive facility will provide customers with a holistic experience, thus supporting them throughout their car purchase and ownership journey. The showroom is planned to introduce new technologies that offer immersive experiences and innovative concepts later on this year.”

Markus Leithe, Managing Director Middle East at Infiniti commented: “The new hub exemplifies the strategic direction of the brand in the region, as we aim to offer enhanced convenience with a centralised location and a next-generation customer experience that focuses on innovative technologies and mobility solutions.”

Also home to Infiniti Certified (ICP) vehicles, the new hub will offer customers opting for pre-owned models.

Infiniti Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with sales operations in over 50 countries. The Infiniti brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China.

Al Masaood Automobiles — authorised distributor of Nissan, Infiniti and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users. Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region.