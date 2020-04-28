File picture of the Dh3.2-billion Noor Abu Dhabi solar plant, located at Sweihan in Abu Dhabi. The emirate is now moving towards the launch a new one - a mega 2 gigawatt plant. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: A solar farm - bigger than 4,200 soccer pitches - will be built in the UAE to supply power at what could be record-low prices. Abu Dhabi Power Corporation received five bids from unidentified investors to build the 2-gigawatt solar project, one of the largest in the world.

Super-sized solar projects have become increasingly common as developers can use the size to drive down costs.

The first-ranked bidder offered a price of 1.35 cents per kilowatt-hour, the company said in a statement. That number is more of an estimate than a guarantee of what users will actually pay. But it is a good indication that the renewable power from the plant will be cheap.

"It's very likely that the land and grid connection are being provided by the state, and with a very large project, economies of scale in building and operation will be optimised," said Jenny Chase, analyst at BloombergNEF.