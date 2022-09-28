Abu Dhabi: As part of its mission to share Abu Dhabi with the world, the Department of Culture and Tourism  Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has joined forces with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Abu Dhabi Maritime to participate in this year's Monaco Yacht Show.

The government departments will combine efforts and work together to position and promote the UAE as a leading superyacht destination at Europe's leading industry event.

The four-day event will take place from September 28 to October 1, with expected participation from 580 exhibitors, including destination representatives, yacht management companies, superyacht designers and builders, alongside luxury consumer and automotive brands and over 30,000 visitors.

The presence of the UAE superyacht industry regulators, stakeholders, and service providers will command attention and draw the audience in to discover the UAE's destination offerings, superyacht products and services.

At the show, DCT Abu Dhabi, DET and Abu Dhabi Maritime will highlight the UAE's industry legislation improvements, including cruising permit extensions and charter permit processes, immigration and customs clearance updates. They will also promote the UAE's ever-exciting calendar of clustered industry events such as Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, Gulf Superyacht Summit 2022, and Dubai Sail Grand Prix Presented By P&O Marinas, which all take place in November 2022.

Saeed Al Dhaheri, Tourism Products Development Department Director, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "As a place of exciting and restoring experiences across a landscape of possibilities that can be explored at your own pace, Abu Dhabi is an alluring destination for all types of visitors. With its hundreds of desert islands, unspoilt beaches and stunning waters, it is especially attractive to yacht owners.

"This is why in recent years we have strengthened our efforts to regulate, promote and build the yachting industry. So, in appearing at the Monaco Yacht Show, we aim to create a larger brand presence, encourage greater engagement and strongly showcase our stakeholder products and services to the international yachting community."

Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director of Tourism Developments and Investments, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, commented, "The pace of development not just in Dubai but in neighbouring emirates like Abu Dhabi serves as a catalyst for attracting superyachts to the UAE and the opportunity for all of us to capitalise on a lucrative tourism product that can increase the number of tourists and further strengthen our respective industries.

"We will also be able to highlight the vast range of Dubai's world-class maritime infrastructure and facilities, as well as its tourism offering to owners of superyachts and yachting enthusiasts. We look forward to highlighting many more exciting projects and initiatives in the pipeline for Dubai's yachting industry, as well as industry developments that will be beneficial to the international yachting community, including state-of-the-art refit and shipyard maintenance, professional yachting and maritime academies for future crew, and qualified training centres for staff, in addition to upgrades to marina facilities, that will further support the pivotal role being played by Dubai to promote the UAE as an international superyacht hub."

Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Maritime, AD Ports Group, said, "Under the guidance of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi has developed a bold strategy to position the emirate as a destination of choice for the global superyacht community, leveraging our strategic location, attractive coastline, temperate weather, and wide range of cultural and leisure attractions.