Abu Dhabi: The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs recently reviewed its experience in implementing international best practices at two international conferences of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

Abu Dhabi Customs participated in WCO's Human Capital Management Global Conference held at the organisation's headquarters in the Belgian capital Brussels during October 10-11, and WCO's Technology Conference — which was organised in Maastricht, the Netherlands on October 18-20, hosted by the Dutch customs — where it presented its practices in applying cloud system in human resource management, and journey of digital development in Abu Dhabi Customs.

Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary-General of WCO, received the Abu Dhabi Customs delegation, headed by Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector.

Enhancing security, facilitating trade

Mikuriya congratulated Abu Dhabi Customs for introducing the world to its exceptional experience in developing its services that support the achievement of its strategic vision of being a "globally leading customs authority" that leads change in an effort to enhance security, facilitate trade and provide distinguished services, thus enhancing the prestigious position occupied by Abu Dhabi globally as a major destination for investment and business.

Dr. Ibrahim Al Khaja, Director of Human Resources Department, reviewed Abu Dhabi Customs' innovative digital experience in the WCO Human Capital Management Global Conference, which was attended by more than 1,200 people from 175 countries, including member customs administrations of the organisation, representatives of the private sector, universities and other international organisations.

Dr. Al Khaja participated in a session entitled "Future Work and Innovation in the Workplace for Employee Happiness in the Digital Age".

During the session, he stressed the importance of human capital as an economic engine for development. He highlighted the efforts of Abu Dhabi Customs to enhance its services and support its human cadres during its strategic transformation journey, the implementation of comprehensive automation of human capital management through digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology in the human resources sector to cope with changes, needs and future visions.

First in the world

Additionally, he reviewed the importance of the application of automation at the level of administrative and technical development of human resources in the General Administration of Customs, as Abu Dhabi Customs is the first in the world to implement the Oracle Digital Assistant and the first government agency in the Middle East to implement the Full Oracle HCM Cloud Suite with Analytics project.

In turn, Khaled Al Marzouqi, Director of the Strategic Planning and Development Department at Abu Dhabi Customs, and Dr. Ibrahim Al Khaja, Director of Human Resources Department, participated in the 2022 WCO Technology Conference and Exhibition in Maastricht, which was attended by 1,200 participants from 136 countries.

In the session titled "Facilitating Trade with New Technological Solutions: Customs Success Stories", Al Marzouqi presented Abu Dhabi Customs' digital transformation strategy, and the benefits and risks of working in a cloud environment.