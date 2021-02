Get the right support when you need it most

Bayat Legal Services

Key services

Business immigration and economic citizenship specialists, the Bayat Group offers meaningful advice and benefits to businesspersons on complex immigration and citizenship laws and process applications for citizenship, residency and migration.

Registration and accreditation

Member of the Canadian Bar Association

Key programmes

Process applications for citizenship for the Caribbean nations, including Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, St Lucia, and St Kitts & Nevis and more, Malta, Turkey and Cyprus. It also processes applications for residency to Portugal, Greece, Bulgaria and Spain and migration to Canada, Australia, the UK and US.

Contact details

04 355 4646

Y-Axis

Key services

Immigration representation for permanent residency, business visas, tourist and visit visas, telephone consultations, rejected visa applications, administrative appeals tribunal assistance, free counselling

Years of service

21 years

Specialisation

Immigration, visas, career counselling

Registration and accreditation

IELTS testing venue with the British Council

British Council IELTS registration centre

Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA)

Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA)

Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)

Powered By Salesforce.com; 3CX

Contact details

04 248 3900; Y-axis.ae

WWICS

Key services

WWICS offers comprehensive services in the area of skilled, student, business immigration along with residency/citizenship by investment programmes.

Registration and accreditation

WWICS is a global, fully-licensed legal firm with an expert panel that comprises ICCRC members, MARA agents, immigration practitioners,financial advisory and investment consulting entities.

Key programmes

Residency/citizenship by investment programmes, permanent residency visa, business investment immigration, study visa, tourist visa and work permit

Contact details

111 Immigration

Key services

Citizenship, residence, and immigration by investment

Registration and accreditation

111 Immigration is specialised law firm, which is well recognized by several governments and officials.

Key programmes

Any programme related to citizenship, residence and immigration by investment laws is its specialty.

Contact details

Guide Consultants

Key services

Consultancy and marketing services for clients pursuing citizenship and residency by investment through national CBI programmes.

Registration and accreditation

Guide is a licensed and authorised agent in all five Caribbean nations: Grenada, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, and Saint Kitts and Nevis

Key programmes

Citizenship and Residency by Investment Programmes

Contact details

04 385 8850; Guideconsultants.com

Step Global

Key Services

Step Global specialises in US and Canadian immigration with a focus on investment and entrepreneur programmes.

Registration and Accreditation

Step Global is registered as a Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) company. Its Managing Director, Preeya Malik, is a US-licensed lawyer with a Canadian background.

Key Programmes

US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme

US L-1 Visa

US E-2 Investor Visa

Canada Immigrant Investor Programme

Canada Provincial Entrepreneur Programme

Quebec Immigrant Investor Programme

Contact Details

04 770 7825

Al Kherdaji Intenational Legal Consultants

Key services

Investment-related legal services, economic migration, private wealth legal counseling, and business immigration

Registration and accreditation

Licensed legal services providers by RAK International Corporate Centre (RAKICC), accredited legal consultants by several international organisations and arbitration centers, and recognised economic migration legal consultants by many countries’ Citizenship by Investment units.

Key programmes

Citizenship by Investment: Saint Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, Vanuatu, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montenegro, Malta and Turke

Residency by Investment: Malta, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Hungary, Ireland

Business immigration: USA, UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, South East Asian countries

Contact details

Vazir Group

Key services

Faster timeframes to process applications; exclusive, unique and personalised programmes in GCC; financial support; dedicated customer manager, and end to end services

Registration and accreditation

Vazir Group is a registered and accredited UAE immigration consultant

Key programmes

Canada: Entrepreneur Permanent Residency, Owner Operator, Provincial Immigration, Boosting Point, Foreign Worker programme — work permit, Foreign Work Permit programme (i.t.), Nurse/Caregiver Direct PR, Nurse/Caregiver Work Permit, Truck Driver Work Permit, Skilled Worker programme, and Fast-track programme

The Caribbean: Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and Dominica

Greece: Golden Visa Programme

Turkey: Citizenship by Investment Program

Greece + Turkey: Turkish passport and Greece Golden Visa programme

Portugal: Golden Visa Programme

Contact details

04 243 8581, Vazirgroup.com

Cosmos Immigration

Key services

Immigration advice, appeal for refused visa, business planning and forecasting layout, visa application, education assessment for Canada and USA, Skill assessment for Australia, and licensing support for professional occupations specifically healthcare and engineering sectors.

Registration and accreditation

Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), Migration Agents Registration Authority in Australia (MARA), Immigration Advisers Authority in New Zealand (IAA), and a proud partners of IDP – Global for IELTS

Achievements

Cosmos has the maximum visa success ratio, 100 per cent accuracy in documentation for visa application, and 100 per cent successful outcome for student visa application

Key programmes

Permanent residency, study permit, business immigrant visa, investment programme, visit visa, Canada Super visa, self-employed visa, start-up visa, spouse/dependent visa,and returning resident visa.

Contact details