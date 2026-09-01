UGG Classic review: the Ultra Mini is worth it in the UAE, with one condition

Autumn brings the UGG Classic Ultra Mini back into focus, but UAE buyers have a different calculation to make from shoppers preparing for months of cold weather. Our verdict is that the Ultra Mini can be worth buying here, provided you see it as a cool evening and travel boot rather than everyday footwear for most of the year. Its real appeal is the combination of a very low ankle profile and a thick sheepskin interior. That gives you the familiar warmth of an UGG Classic without committing to a taller boot, which makes considerably more sense for the UAE climate.