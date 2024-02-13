Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Pros

30-hour battery life and fast charging

HD noise-cancelling processor with eight mics

Music stops when wearer speaks or takes off the headphones

Noise cancellation is optimised per environmental factors

Voice assistant compatible

Cons

ANC is not adjustable manually

If you’ve been coveting the popular WH-1000s by Sony, now’s your chance to buy it at 44 per cent off! The latest model in the range garnered social media hype for all the good reasons - it's incredibly sleek, cushioned, and has a long battery life of 30 hours. Eight mics work together with Sony's Auto NC (Noise Cancelling) Optimiser to adjust cancellation levels based on atmospheric pressure and wearing conditions. Its QN1 processor even promises to capture some of the high-frequency sounds. If you’re speaking with someone, the Speak-to-Chat function automatically pauses any audio to filter in the outside world. This pair of headphones works with voice assistants, charges via a USB-C head and keeps in its own travel case. Travellers in the reviews try it out in-flight with success, noting how it cancels out any plane-specific noises, helping them tune out their surroundings for a six-hour sleep. Instead of a manually adjustable ANC feature, however, listeners get to turn on the ambient mode.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh83.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh6 and two years for Dh81.

Best Home Appliance Deal: Levoit Air Purifier

Pros

Fan speed automatically adjusts according to air quality

Three-stage filtration system

Voice control compatible with Alexa and Google

Operates quietly at 24 decibels

Effective in getting rid of pet dander, allergies and cooking odours

Cons

Bulky unit

Purify the air in your home with this versatile device. Levoit’s air purifier employs a three-stage filtration system: the air passes through a pre-filter, Hepa (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filter and an activated carbon filter. In other words, you’re tackling pet fur, dust and cooking smells around you, all in one. The appliance is a large, powerful tool suitable for spacious rooms like the kitchen or the living room. Every hour, the purifier uses its VortexAir Technology 3.0 to refresh the air over five times in a 403 square feet space, operating at low decibels of 24db – this is quieter than the sound of pouring water. Whenever it is time for a filter replacement, the smart VeSync app will let you know. With nearly 10,000 4.5-star ratings, reviewers of this product state that they have felt a noticeable difference in air quality, within 30 minutes of use.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh66.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Best Gift: Amazon Gift Card

Not sure what to get a loved one for a birthday, or any other special occasion? This might be the solution. For a limited time and until stocks last, you can get up to seven per cent cashback on an Amazon gift card. Just make sure you purchase one with a minimum of Dh200, and enter the promo code ‘GCRMDN24’ at check-out.

Best Gaming Chair Deal: Cougar Gaming Chair Armor One

Pros

Fully reclines to 180 degrees

Comes with soft lumbar and headrest cushions

Best for those with small to medium build

Value for money

Cons

Gamers with a bigger build might find it uncomfortable

Cougar’s Armor One is a budget-friendly buy for beginners wanting to test the waters when buying a gaming chair. Gamers get a full 180-degree recline, a lumbar support cushion and a headrest pillow. It’s easy to assemble and comfortable to sit in, thanks to the breathable PVC leather upholstery. However, its 2D armrests are limited to just height adjustments and left and right movement. Reviewers do note that the Armor One fits gamers with a smaller frame better, supporting users up to 120kg in weight. This has been the go-to option for both gamers and office workers to see them through prolonged hours of sitting.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh62 for 12 months with select banks.