Best Electronics Deal: Samsung Galaxy S24+

Pros

Better resolution than ever

Large, bright screen

Increased RAM

Bigger battery capacity

Galaxy AI

Cons

No massive camera upgrades

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy S24+, which was launched just this week, is available for pre-orders, and here’s some great news: it’s over 10 per cent off! Artificial intelligence (AI) has elevated the Galaxy S24 series, which never-before-seen features like Circle to Search, Note Assist, AI Zoom and more. In the S24+, you’ll find that the 6.7-inch display has the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen tech as it did in the past, but with Samsung’s highest resolution yet. While the triple rear camera system remains unchanged, the phone has a new space-grade aluminium frame, making it lighter than its predecessor, with more recycled components for an eco-conscious design. The S24+ boasts a battery life of up to 31 hours, and a RAM upgrade to 12GB, so it’s fast and can handle anything you throw at it. Pre-order the phone on Amazon while it’s on sale, and get it delivered to you when orders are shipped out on February 1.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh324.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh227, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh380, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh484.

Best Beauty Deal: COSRX Advance Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Snail mucin has been on everyone’s radar recently, for its anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant benefits, and its ability to hydrate the skin. Korean brand COSRX is leading the trend, with its line of snail mucin products, like Power Essence, which is meant for moisturising and hydrating facial skin. Formulated with 96.3 per cent snail secretion filtrate, the cream helps improve the skin’s elasticity, while repairing and soothing sensitive skin after breakouts. It’s lightweight and gentle, and a whopping 97,000 reviewers on Amazon give it their thumbs-up and a rating off 4.4 stars. Add it to your cart while it’s nearly half its usual price!

Best Perfume Deal: Versace Eros Eau de Parfum

Looking for a classic fragrance for yourself or a loved one? Luxury perfumes are available at a huge discount on Amazon right now, and Versace’s Eros, in particular, is over 60 per cent off. In a glamorous gold flacon, this popular scent is both floral and woody, opening with notes of Sicilian lemon, Calabrian bergamot and pomegranate. The fragrance then sweeps into a heart of lemon, sambac jasmine and peony, ending is earthy notes of sandalwood, ambrox and musk. Named after the Greek deity of love, this women’s perfume captures feminine strength and romantic intrigue beautifully.