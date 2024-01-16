Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Pros

Loud, clear sound

Wide range of features

Improved camera

Cons

Few video streaming options

With an eight-inch HD screen, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is a voice-controlled smart display with speaker that will make your daily routine a lot easier to manage. You can ask Alexa to play music, create timers and alarms, and even control compatible smart home devices, like the thermostat, lights and smart plugs. Some reviewers say they like to use it to check out who is at the front door, when they hear their video doorbell ring. If you have more than one Echo Show device at home, it even acts like an intercom, which is perfect for letting members of the household know it’s time for dinner. Overall, reviewers are happy with the device’s ability to understand what they’re saying from across the room. However, some wish the screen had the ability to stream apps like Netflix.

Best Car Accessories Deal: Black+Decker Auto Dustbuster Handheld Car Vacuum

Pros

Compact, ergonomic design included

Double-action filtration system

Accessories and travel bag

Cons

Corded device

If trips to beaches and parks have left your car looking a little grimy this winter, pick up Black+Decker’s Dustbuster, currently available at 40 per cent off. Perfect for dry messes, this compact, handheld vacuum cleaner has a nozzle design that pivots up to 200 degrees, so you can use it in all kinds of nooks and crannies. A double-action filtration system helps it pick up debris quickly and efficiently. Reviewers like the fact that it comes with a crevice tool and brush to clean hard-to-reach areas. Although it’s a corded device, you don’t need to look for a plug point to make it work – the cord connects to the 12V auxiliary power outlet in the car. This means you can keep the vacuum cleaner in your car (it comes in a handy travel bag) and use it anytime, anywhere.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh6.

Best Tumbler Deal: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState

If you haven’t hopped onto the viral Stanley Quencher H2.0 bandwagon yet, buy it while it’s on sale. This trending tumbler took social media by storm recently, for managing both hot and cold drinks and looking great while doing it. Its double wall vacuum insulation allows it to maintain the temperature of hot drinks for up to seven hours, and cold drinks for up to 11 hours. The 1.1-litre capacity is ideal if you’re focusing on making sure you’re hydrated, and the lid features rotating cover with three positions for drinking. The best part? It’s dishwasher-safe.