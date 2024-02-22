Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Apple MacBook Air

Pros

Best-in-class performance

Crisp screen resolution

Sleek design

Improved webcam

All-day battery life

Cons

Larger than most mini laptops

Limited connectivity options

If you’re looking for a premium laptop, you can’t get anything better than the MacBook Air, which is available in four metallic shades. Although it features a 13-inch screen, which is larger than most of the other products listed here, it still qualifies as a mini laptop. The device offers excellent performance, whether you’re shopping, watching TV shows, working on projects, or editing videos. Its M2 chip is 1.4 times faster than its predecessor, which positively affects all of its functions, from its long battery life to its touch ID to its 1080p HD camera for video conferences. Reviewers praise the laptop’s long battery life, of up to 18 hours, but wish there were more ports – it just has two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack and a DisplayPort. Keeping an external port hub on hand may be a good option.

Best Home Appliance Deal: Philips PowerPro Active

Pros

Powerful performance

Only weighs 6.5kg

Hepa 13-equivalent filtration system

Can be used on all surfaces

Deep cleans carpets with its Triactive+ Nozzle

Cons

Reviewers say dust tends to escape when emptying the canister

Few vacuum cleaners are powerful enough to deal with every kind surface, dirt and debris, but canister vacuum cleaners take on the challenge well. Check out the Philips PowerPro Active, for instance. With its formidable Powercyclone 7 technology, it goes above and beyond for a deeper clean. Its 2,000W motor is powerful, allowing air to quickly circulate in its chamber to separate out the dust. And its fully-sealed Allergy H13 filtration system ensures it captures 99.9 per cent of fine dust, including pollen, pet hair and dust mites. When you have to empty out the 1.5-litre dust container, the one-handed design ensures optimal hygiene. You can use the uniquely designed Triactive+ Nozzle for three-way cleaning, across all kinds of surfaces. Reviewers are also happy with the seven-metre-long cord that retracts into this versatile machine.

Best Cookware Deal: Tefal Aluminum Super Cook Non-Stick Cookware Set (9 Pieces)

Give yourself the best shot at cooking delicious meals this Ramadan, with brand-new Tefal cookware. This discounted Super Cook set includes a spoon, a slotted spoon, a spatula, a 24cm wok pan, along with a 28cm and 24cm stew pot with lids. The cookware comes with Tefal’s Thermo-Spot system, which lets you know when it’s at the ideal temperature to start cooking. With ergonomic handles, and a lightweight, open shape design, it’s the perfect set to inspire a whole range of meals for iftar and suhour.