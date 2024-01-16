Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Pros

Rich audio performance

Excellent noise cancellation

Conversation Aware feature

Seamless integration with Apple devices

IPX4 water resistant

Cons

EQ pre-sets are not adjustable

Apple users can’t go wrong with the latest AirPods Pro, which is currently 15 per cent off. Designed with the new H2 chip, the earphones offer superior three-dimensional sound and battery life. The Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earphones support AAC and SBC codecs, and offer fantastic noise cancellation, according to reviewers who use it on flights to dramatically reduce the low-frequency rumbling sound. This pair comes with a MagSafe charging case, which has swapped out Apple’s proprietary Lightning port for the universal USB-C port. Although the pair doesn’t have customisable EQ, it has a sound signature that you’ll still appreciate, with rich, spatial audio. The AirPods Pro’s beam-forming mic array also allows for crisp, clear conversations, even in crowded areas.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh67.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh52, and two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

Best Home Appliance Deal: Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier

Pros

Easy to use

Includes Hepa filter

Doubles as aromatherapy device

Three-stage filtration

Auto shut-off

Cons

Not suitable for large areas

Snag a home essential during the Home Makeover Sale on Amazon. Refresh the air in your home with the Levoit Core Mini, which uses a Hepa (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filter and a three-stage filtration system to get rid of allergens like dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander. The compact device weighs just under a kilogramme, so it’s easy to move to different rooms of your home. It’s quiet, with noise levels as low as 25 decibels, and is Energy Star certified, so it saves you power even as it cleans. The air purifier even doubles as an aromatherapy device – all you need to do is add a few drops of essential oils. Reviewers say the two-button system is easy to use, but it works best in small spaces.

Bonus: Use the promo code ‘APPLIANCES10’ to redeem 15 per cent off on orders over Dh500.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

Best Grocery Deal: Tide Automatic Power Gel, Rose Blossom Scent (2-Pack)

Grab a two-pack of Tide laundry detergent to keep you well-stocked during laundry days, while it’s on sale. This concentrated power gel comes with a slight rose blossom scent that leaves clothes looking clean and smelling fresh and fragrant. Reviewers say they’re repeat buyers and are never disappointed by effective cleaning power of this brand.