In a fully automated home, even the most mundane tasks can be done hands-free. Holler a command and you can turn off the lights from the bed; tap a button and your pets will be fed on time, when you’re away from home. The technological advancements don’t stop there – smart automation extends to plugs, door locks and air purifiers, too. Setup isn’t too complicated, either – all you need is full Wi-Fi bars to help your smart devices communicate with each other.

Add a clever contraption or two from our list, this holiday season. Since smart devices can get pricey, we’ve picked out discounted products from Amazon’s White Friday Sale , which is ongoing till November 28, 2022. Gift yourself convenience and peace of mind, with gadgets that are compatible with your go-to voice assistants and smartphone.

On most of our pickings, you can bag further 15 per cent savings: Mastercard users can redeem the discount with the code MC15; Emirates Islamic Bank cardholders can enter EIB15; and Prime members with an HSBC credit card can use HSBC15. Have your smart devices delivered to you the very same or the next day, if you order via Prime.

1. Best Smart Home Device Deal: Echo Show 10 (3rd generation)

Pros

Controls Alexa-compatible devices

10.1-inch HD screen, with motion tilt

13MP camera

Set timers and alarms, and play music and TV shows, all hands-free

Helpful in the kitchen with recipe guides, say reviews

Cons

Speaker could be better, say reviews

Certain Alexa features may not be available in the region

Keep your devices connected with the Echo Show 10. It’s a great way to navigate through all your Alexa-compatible gadgets around the home – control security cameras, smart thermostat and lighting. Thanks to the 10.1-inch tablet-like screen, you can even ask the assistant to set timers and alarms, check the weather and play a TV show from Prime Video, Netflix and more. This helper has a horizontal tilt function, meaning the screen follows you around the room on its own, never letting you crane your neck for a glimpse of a recipe. You can also tap into the 13MP camera and use it as a security device for a quick look via the smartphone. Alexa is always online – just wake the assistant with a command and clear tasks in seconds. Buyers say the built-in ZigBee hub lets them connect a wider range of smart home devices. If you're looking for more Alexa devices, have a look at this list.

2. Best Smart Thermostat Deal: Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced

Pros

Save on energy bills

Learns your preferences and habits

Pre-cools home for you

Adjusts cooling according to humidity levels

Compatible with Alexa, Google, HomeKit, SmartThings and more

Cons

Should be installed by Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) pros

Pre-cool your home, before you walk in. This sleek Ecobee smart thermostat is Energy Star-certified, so you can expect to save up to 26 per cent on cooling costs per year. It automatically remembers your AC habits, setting your desired temperature for sleeping and when you’re home. The palm-sized device also accounts for humidity to maintain the coolness you prefer. With smart home ecosystems, like Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit, hands-free control is a breeze, no matter where you are. This also includes remote control via both Android and iOS devices. If you’ve installed a thermostat before, then this kit has everything you’ll need to hardwire the smart device. But, reviewers do suggest professional help, which you can book straight from Amazon Home Services. Check out more smart thermostat options here.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh52.01 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Smart Lights Deal: Philips Hue Starter Kit, Bridge + 3 Bulbs

Pros

Control lights away from home

Pick any colour from 16 million shades

Syncs with movies, music and games

Comes with Hue Bridge

Compatible with Alex and Google Home

Cons

Hue Bridge connects to Wi-Fi via the Ethernet cable

Smart lights leave our regular ceiling bulbs in the dust. Imagine picking from 16 million colours, scheduling the lights to turn on at a certain time, turning off any of them right from your work desk, and even syncing the bulbs with music – the possibilities with Philips Hue are endless. In this starter kit, there are three Edison Screw bulbs and a Hue Bridge, which is a hub that gives you a full-home range and wireless away-from-home control. Use voice commands with Alexa or Google Home to turn on or dim the lights. We've got more smart lights for you here.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh46.07 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Smart Air Purifier Deal: Levoit Smart Air Purifier

Pros

Displays air quality in real time

Reduces allergy-related symptoms, say reviews

True HEPA filter

Schedule start times via app

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Cons

Range limited to 40 square metres

Ensure the air inside your home is free of impurities and allergens, with a smart air purifier. Give Alexa or Google voice commands to control the device or use the mobile app to do it for you. Designed for bedrooms, the Levoit Core 300S unit sucks up pet dander, pollen, dust and odour in its surroundings, filtering the air through a true three-stage HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filter. Its AirSight Plus technology continuously scans the air and displays the quality via colour indicators for an easy visual guide. Plus, the purifier is super quiet in sleep mode, working at whispering levels of 22 decibels. Reviewers find the app and voice control super convenient, adding that the Wi-Fi connectivity is stable. They also mention the notable reduction in allergy symptoms, especially if you live by a construction site. For more air purifiers, check out our 2022 picks.

Bonus: Get 5 per cent off when you apply a coupon.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

5. Best Smart Plug Deal: Smart Plug WiFi Socket (4-Pack)

Pros

Set timers and schedule on and off times

Doesn’t require a separate hub

Compatible with Alexa, Google and SmartThings

Cons

Bulky design

These three-pin plugs fit perfectly into any socket, letting you control the connected devices – be it a lamp, coffee machine, fan or air purifier – with your voice. Turn key appliances on or off at home, without getting up. All you need are the Meross app and a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection, and the smart plugs don’t need a hub to work, either. You can set up morning and night routines, so that your coffee machine is ready for you and the lamps switch off before bed. Reviews say the plugs are fairly easy to set up, work as stated, with voice assistants (Alexa, Google and SmartThings) and come in handy when hands are full, for instance, to turn off Christmas décor. We've picked other smart plugs in this list.

6. Best Smart Lock Deal: SwitchBot Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Pros

Comprehensive kit – lock, keypad and hub

Renter-friendly installation

Unlocks door using fingerprint, password, voice and app

Security alert with alarm

Compatible with Alexa, SmartThings, Google, IFTTT and more

Cons

The Thumbturn Adaptors might not fit all deadbolts

Unlike most smart locks, the SwitchBot unit goes on your door with a command strip. So, your existing lock gets to stay where it is, which reviewers positively highlight. Besides the renter-friendly installation, you have multiple ways of entering your home: use fingerprint scanning, unlock with a password or simply do it with your voice, thanks to the included SwitchBot Hub. This also allows you to unlock for family, friends and guests from your phone, wherever you are. Its batteries last up to six months, when the lock is used about 10 times a day. In the event of tampering, the unit will emit an alarm and send push notifications to you. Browse more smart locks here.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh49.47 for 12 months with select banks. Add a professional installation service for Dh225.

7. Best Automatic Pet Feeder Deal: Doel Automatic Pet Feeder, 4L

Pros

Large four-litre capacity

Set time and portion sizes via app

Manually feed via app, when not home

Records voice messages for pet

Cons

Doesn’t work with voice assistants

An automatic feeder not only trains your pet to adhere to set meal times, but it also helps with portion control. This four-litre Doel machine drops kibbles into a stainless steel bowl, per your schedule. The app links the unit to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band, so that you can feed pets manually and adjust their portion sizes, from the bed or at work. A bonus feature lets you record your voice to comfort your fur baby during meal times. In case of a power outage, the feeder taps into the back-up battery to keep on schedule.

8. Best Deal for Robot Vacuum: ECOVACS Robot Vacuum DEEBOT N8

Pros

2,300Pa maximum suction power

Generates interactive map of the house

Avoids carpet when mopping

Spot clean select rooms and set times

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Cons

Mopping is just okay for a quick clean, say reviews

Doesn't detect cables well

Leave the day's chores to a smart robot vacuum, which can be voice commanded via Google or Alexa for dusting and mopping. The Ecovacs Deebot N8 is an exceptional hybrid vacuum that's Dh550 cheaper, this WFS. You can pick rooms to clean, once the bot is done laser mapping and generating an interactive floor plan of your home. This includes creating no-go zones, scheduling cleaning times and even spot cleaning accidents. With a suction power of 2,300Pa, the Deebot N8 also mops ups juice, soda and coffee spills. It'll avoid your carpets during this time, and when vacuuming, the suction power on tough fibres will increase automatically. Plus, it charges on its own, so you don't have to worry about that, either! Reviewers highly recommend the little helper not only for its performance but the brand's customer service, too. Expand your selection with more pickings of robot vacuums here.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh79.08 for 12 months with select banks. Add an Ecovacs Deebot Auto-Empty station for Dh799.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and two years for Dh81.