Many of us instantly become uncomfortable at the thought of leaving our homes for long stretches of time, and rightfully so. If the idea of intrusion or accidents is keeping you from jetting off to your summer destination, then we’ve got just the solution for you. A reliable home security system can put your mind at ease.

What can a home security system do for me?

Before exploring the best options for you, it’s important to be clear on why you need a kit, says Peter Rodrigues, founder and CEO of Sophisticave Smart Home Solutions in Dubai. “The first thing you want to look at is the purpose. Are you interested in a security system for theft reasons, to look at the nanny or to have an eye out on the property that’s not in a gated community?”

Indoor cameras live stream your home feed directly to your phone. Image Credit: Unsplash/Manik Roy

The type of security camera would differ for each need. For instance, a Wi-Fi camera with motion detector only records when it spots movement. This is great for outdoor monitoring, but the same cannot be said for indoors, where a working (pet) parent would want round-the-clock surveillance. Here, an indoor pan-tilt camera would work best.

Wireless- or IoT-based (Internet of Things) solutions are also popular for the remote access they afford. Think letting in friends, family or the house help into the apartment through your smartphone, while also reviewing footage from your cameras on holiday. Your recorded data is automatically uploaded onto cloud storage, so there’s no cable mess at home either, says Prateek Verma, the Mena-region sales director at the security solutions brand SoHo by Vantage in Dubai.

What should a home security system include?

There's no limit to the number of accessories you can add - a security system should meet your unique needs. Image Credit: Unsplash/James Yarema

A comprehensive kit for starters can typically include Wi-Fi cameras, alarms, smart locks, and door and window sensors. “If you live on the lower floor of a building, you can have motion sensor alarms on the balcony door. The siren is raised locally so even the neighbours are notified,” said Verma.

Smart home security, where all you have to do is give out commands to make your home secure, is especially on the rise in the UAE, notes Rodrigues. A smart lock immediately informs you via an app notification if your front door was opened. But there’s more: “At home, I can tell Google Home to lock the front door or Alexa to show me the garage. You can even configure your security system to activate when you say 'good night' out loud.”

Which home security system is the best for me?

The most popular systems in UAE homes come from Ring, eufy and Yale, according to Rodrigues. A home security system should be dependable and user-friendly.

“Ring is a trustworthy brand that people have been using for years, and it works great with home automation systems like Alexa. Then you have eufy, which has nearly the same features as Ring, with two-way audio on cameras, cloud storage via paid subscription and high-definition video. And, Yale is one of the biggest lock making companies out there. But don’t think about the least expensive product because this is an investment,” he said.

Another case for Ring comes from Amber Ansari, the sales head of Domotics Technical Services in Dubai, a smart home solutions company. He said: “We recommend standard brands like Ring, which works well here in the UAE. It is an easier system to set up – only a few products require expert installation. It’s not necessary to buy the entire kit, either; the system is pretty much plug-and-play, so you can add more products as you go. With the app, you can access the kit from anywhere around the world.”

Here's a rundown of the best home security systems you can buy on Amazon today. Some come with an installation service on the side, but you can also hire pros directly through Amazon Home Services to get your system up and running seamlessly.

1. Best Overall: Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit Bundle with Ring Indoor Cam Plug-In

Pros

Wireless alarm kit with indoor camera

Compatible with Alexa-enabled devices

Easy to use – activate Disarm, Away and Home modes with a button

Includes motion detector and contact sensor

Camera features include live view, two-way audio and motion alerts

Cons

Could benefit from additional detectors and sensors (sold separately)

Emergency contact feature is a paid service

This Ring alarm bundle is your best bet for indoor security. It’s straightforward and incredibly simple to install. The starter kit has a hub or a base station for connectivity, a keypad to arm and disarm the system from inside the home, one motion detector, one contact sensor for doors or windows and a range extender. All controls are a touch away from your phone, where the Ring app keeps you up to date with any triggers while you’re away. For added security, it comes with a palm-sized indoor camera that lets you view 1080p live footage of your child or pet on your smartphone, tablet and Echo devices. If you want to access recorded videos, there’s a subscription plan by Ring that’s free for the first 30 days. This tiny piece of gadget also allows two-way talk, has night vision and sends motion alerts to your phone over Wi-Fi. As for the alarm kit, you can easily add extra motion detectors to expand your coverage. Browse more smart indoor cameras here.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a limited one-year warranty on the alarm system components.

2. Best for Outdoor Monitoring: eufy Security eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System

Pros

Weatherproof wireless outdoor camera kit

Streams and records, with no added fee

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Long battery life

Fast motion alerts to smartphone

Cons

Bigger homes might need another home base unit

Pair these twin outdoor cameras to the home base (included), and you’re set to go. The eufy two-cam kit has zero hidden costs, since the base stores footage locally for you to review. Both cameras work effortlessly with your home Wi-Fi whilst mounted outside, streaming and recording 1080p live footage around the house, even in the rain. If you think there’s a certain high traffic area, you can set up activity zones for targeted detection. Do note that the cameras only record when motion is detected, sending you alerts to your phone in seconds, but they do operate nonstop on a 365-day rechargeable battery. In the event of suspicious activity, like disarming of the system, the cameras will sound an external alarm. Since they’re two-way audio-enabled, you can speak to anyone at your doorstep, too. Reviews say larger homes might need another home base or repeater for a stronger Wi-Fi connection. See more smart outdoor cameras here.

Bonus: Add professional installation for Dh134.10.

Warranty: The seller offers a one-year warranty.

3. Best Alarm Kit: Yale IA-335 Sync Home Security System – 9 Piece Kit

Pros

Wireless alarm kit with indoor camera

Includes two motion detectors and two contact sensors

Has a loud 104-decibel alarm

200m connectivity range

Pan and tilt the indoor camera via app

Cons

Requires professional installation

For an extensive wireless alarm system, check out Yale’s nine-piece kit. The Sync Home Security System includes an external siren that sounds a loud 104-decibel alarm when activity is detected via its two motion detectors and two door or window contact sensors. On busy days, the geolocation feature reminds you to arm the house before leaving, if you haven’t already. This kit also comes with an indoor camera that pans and tilts and pairs with the Wi-Fi for live streaming, movement tracking and two-way audio conversation. It stores footage on an SD card, too, saving you additional subscription fees. This bundle’s smart hub has a 200-metre range to keep your accessories online round the clock. Both the app and the keypad (included) have accessible controls for whenever you want to arm or disarm the system.

4. Best Video Doorbell: eufy Security Wireless Video Doorbell

Pros

High quality picture and video

Head-to-toe field view

Sends real-time alerts when someone’s at the door

Local storage

Cons

Battery life is shorter than the stated duration (180 days)

Our expert from Domotics Technical Services, Ansari, says apartment home security almost always begins with a video doorbell. These are renter-friendly and come with you wherever you shift to next, ready to be installed again. We picked eufy’s wireless 2K video doorbell kit. Though it’s not as discrete and minimalist as other smart accessories, the doorbell delivers amazing picture quality, thanks to the built-in Sony sensor, and a head-to-toe view of your visitors. You can choose to go completely wireless on battery or add a wired power supply for an uninterrupted connection. Check in on your deliveries and talk to guests while abroad or at home without opening the door, right from your phone or Alexa devices. There’s no hidden fee involved – all data is stored locally on the home base.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

5. Best Wi-Fi Smart Lock: eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi

Pros

Four ways to unlock the front door

Sturdy metal construction

Reads fingerprint in 0.3 seconds

Locks door automatically behind you

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Cons

Installation only works on doors with separate deadbolt holes

Add a smart lock to your eufy security ecosystem to let anyone in or out, while you’re away from home. This versatile smart lock lets you key in manually, too, aside from the option to unlock by punching in a code, scanning your fingerprint or via its app. There’s always a backup, if anything goes awry. Then there’s the auto-lock feature that makes sure the front door locks securely behind you, at all times. This version has built-in Wi-Fi and, hence, doesn’t require any additional equipment for granting remote access – you just need the eufy Security app on your smartphone. Check out other smart locks here.

Bonus: Add professional installation for Dh225.