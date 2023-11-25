Anyone in search of a new smartphone on a budget should not miss the White Friday Sale (WFS), this November. Amazon's biggest sale of the year is almost over, and it's where shoppers will find everything, from shoes and jewellery to electronics and household appliances, heavily discounted for up to 70 per cent. While WFS smartphone deals last until November 28, we've also included those that go beyond the sale.

Flagship smartphones from big-name manufacturers, like Apple and Samsung, often retail at Dh3,000 or above. To curate the best phone deals for you, we've picked highly rated older flagship models under Dh1,900, with prices dropping as low as Dh519. Now's the perfect time to bring home an affordable gift for a loved one or a second work phone for yourself.

1. Best iPhone Deal: Apple iPhone 12

Pros

Speedy A14 Bionic chip

4K video recording in Dolby Vision

Great night mode shots, add reviews

17-hour battery life

5G cellular support

Cons

This discount only applies to the 64GB model

The Apple iPhone 12, powered by the A14 Bionic chip (iPhone 14 runs on the A15), is a steal at this price. Fitted with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that we all know and love, the flagship phone isn't too different from the latest models. There's the 12MP dual camera system, 4K Dolby Vision recording in 10-bit HDR, 5G cellular support and Face ID unlock mechanism. You also get trendier colours in this range, including green and purple, which reviews call a guaranteed head-turner. Even though it's an older iteration, buyers are surprised by its snappy performance and seamless connectivity with devices in the Apple ecosystem. The iPhone 12 also makes an appropriate gift for teens who want a more current handset.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh156.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year limited warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and two years for Dh190.

2. Best Android Phone Deal: Samsung Galaxy A54

Pros

120Hz adaptive refresh rates

8GB RAM at this price

50MP rear camera and 32MP front camera

Outdoor visibility screen

Cons

Charging adapter is sold separately

Here's a mid-range smartphone that was released in 2023 with all the reliable functionalities of flagship Samsung Galaxy handsets. The Galaxy A54 boasts a minimal design, with a glass finish at the back and a neat 50MP triple camera layout. On the 6.4-inch full HD display, scrolling is smooth, with 120Hz refresh rates and brightness levels that perform well, even in strong sunlight. At this price, the phone promises excellent nighttime photography in low-light conditions, along with high-resolution 32MP front camera selfies. It's packed with a full-sized 5,000mAh battery, which can contribute to a heavier phone, add reviews. They also find the 8GB RAM a superb upgrade for a mid-range phone.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh82.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year limited warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh6 and two years for Dh81.

3. Best Design Deal: Nothing Phone (1)

Pros

Futuristic glyph interface that's customisable

50MP camera with 4K video shooting

120Hz OLED screen

Runs on Snapdragon 778G+

Cons

Smaller 4,500mAh battery

A phone that uses light patterns to let you know who's calling should be hot on your radar. For those looking to gift a special something to a tech enthusiast, here's the Nothing Phone (1). While it's currently out with the newer 2023 model, this predecessor is nothing short of brilliant, either. Amazon tags the phone with a 'fewer returns' label, meaning it's usually kept after being bought, with positive reception. It's a tough Android handset, outfitted with Gorilla Glass that protects a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display. The glyph interface on the back of the phone features LED lights that can be customised per caller ID, notifications and texts. Its 50MP camera sensor captures crystal-clear 4K videos at 60fps. The only drawback, say reviews, is the smaller than standard 4,500mAh battery, which still holds charge well.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh94.83 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh86, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

4. Best Bundle Deal: Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G + Enco Earbuds + Bluetooth Speaker

Pros

Bundled with Oppo earbuds and Bluetooth speaker

Runs on Snapdragon 778G chipset

50MP triple camera system with 32MP Sony telephoto sensor

120Hz display

Cons

Battery life can be affected due to the smaller 4,600mAh capacity

This is a pricier Android option, but only because it arrives with two additional devices in a bundle offer. Your Oppo Reno10 Pro comes with a pair of Enco Buds and a Bluetooth speaker by the brand, so you can adapt to your new handset right out of the box. The Reno10 Pro runs on a similar processor to the Nothing Phone (1) - the Snapdragon 778G - and takes the RAM to an impressive 12GB. The FHD display measures 6.7-inch in size and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Its 50MP triple camera system is worth noting, too, as it includes a 32MP telephoto sensor by Sony. Although the battery capacity is 4,600mAh, you can last well into a day of use. Reviewers confirm the goodies that come with the phone and find the handset itself to be a classy gadget.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh147.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year limited warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and two years for Dh190.

5. Best Gaming Phone Deal: Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro 5G

Pros

Expandable 8GB RAM to 13GB

Uses Snapdragon 778G

120Hz AMOLED display

108MP camera with Dolby Vision and Atmos

20-hour of video playback

Cons

ROM storage is fixed at 256GB

A gaming phone on a budget, the Xiaomi Poco X5 handset has an expandable RAM of up to 13GB. The large 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is just right for immersive gameplay, together with a 5,000mAh battery to see you through 20 hours of video playback. The performance boils down to the Snapdragon 778G processor, so you can expect Dolby Vision and Atmos in the palm of your hand. Triple rear cameras max out at 108MP, and vloggers can put it to use with the high-quality 4K Vlog Mode. Gamers in the reviews test it out with Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact with success.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh78.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh95 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh121.

6. Best Budget Deal: realme C55 4G

Pros

Expandable RAM to up to 16GB

Add up to extra 1TB storage with microSD card

Large 6.72-inch display

5,000mAh battery capacity

Cons

90Hz refresh rate only

Our cheapest pick on the list is the realme C55 4G smartphone that impresses with a 5,000mAh battery and 16GB dynamic RAM. It doesn't compromise on display, either, sporting a large 6.72-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Dual cameras click 64MP shots with bokeh flare portraits that look professional. While the internal storage is 256GB, the phone lets you expand this up to 1TB with a microSD card easily. It's also stunning in the hand with a brushed matte back and a clean camera layout. Needless to say, the phone exceeds expectations for its price, say reviewers. However, you may experience a scroll lag since the refresh rate is lower than the industry standard for mobile phones.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh43.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh95 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh121.

7. Best Value Deal: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G

Pros

Runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset

5G cellular support

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

AMOLED screen

Good battery life and capacity

Cons

Camera quality is decent

For around the same price as the realme C55, you can bag a smartphone that has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, and 5G cellular support. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12. The 256GB ROM is expandable with a 1TB microSD card and works well with the phone's 8GB RAM. You're getting triple rear cameras, starting from the 48MP main sensor to the 2MP macro camera. The battery life is great, note reviewers, lasting up to 24 hours even with location turned on. Many commend the price-to-performance ratio and prefer the lightweight profile as well.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh95 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh121.