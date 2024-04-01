Show you care this Ramadan, with a gift that's more than just a gift! It'll keep on giving, a delightful surprise that truly never ends!

Global technology brand HONOR’s ‘Moments of Gratitude’ campaign is currently on. It gives you the opportunity to pocket savings of up to Dh1,000 even as you purchase your favourite HONOR product for yourself or a loved one. Aimed at fostering a culture of appreciation and generosity, the campaign runs from March 1 to April 15, and includes fantastic deals on a range of new and popular smartphones.

Many of the devices on offer are bundled with free gifts worth over Dh3,000. So, along with a smartphone, you could be taking home a pair of Bose headphones, an HONOR Watch, HONOR earbuds, a phone case, 12-month screen protection, and lots more.

So, embrace the spirit of gratitude with our curated list of the best HONOR products on offer right now. Take advantage of the campaign before it ends, and also enjoy free delivery and seven-day returns on all these items.

1. Best Camera Smartphone: Honor Magic6 Pro

HONOR Magic6 Pro Image Credit: HONOR

Price: Dh3,999

Pros

Exceptional camera system

Vivid display

AI technology

Support for Wi-Fi 7

IP68 water resistance rating

Strong battery life

Cons

Design may feel impractical

The HONOR Magic6 Pro has arrived. The latest flagship phone is available to order right now, so photography enthusiasts, take note. This innovative device stands out for its impressive Falcon camera system. A trio of 50MP cameras help the device claim its Pro title, and its 180MP telephoto lens offers 100x optical zoom to give you the intricate details you’re looking for. The phone comes with a 3D depth sensor, which means portrait shots appear vivid and richly detailed, and face unlocking is more secure than ever. The Magic6 Pro runs the latest MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, and features AI technologies that make photography and videography even more striking. For instance, HONOR’s Millisecond Falcon Capture features hardware-level subject detection for accurate focusing, so you’re able to capture split-second moments that you’d otherwise miss. And its AI Motion Sensing Capture detects different fast-moving scenes and then captures the best possible moment without you having to do anything. The silicon-carbon, 5,600mAh battery packs enormous power into a small frame. With both fast charging and wireless charging capabilities, it’s a fantastic Pro smartphone for the tech-savvy. Some may, however, find the protruding rear camera wheel to be uncomfortable to grip.

Bonus: You will also receive free gifts, worth Dh2,194, with this smartphone – HONOR Choice X5 Pro earbuds, Smart Health Ring, HONOR Magic6 Pro Case, 12-month screen protection, 12-month phone back cover protection, extended 30-day phone replacement guarantee, HONOR shopping bag and a gift box.

2. Best Foldable Phone: HONOR Magic V2

HONOR Magic V2 Image Credit: HONOR

Price: Dh6,899

Pros

Excellent form factor

Vivid display

Impressive battery life

Ability to use different apps simultaneously

Cons

No IP water resistance rating

There’s a reason why HONOR has raised the bar in foldable phone design. With an ultra-slim profile of 9.9mm, the HONOR Magic V2 is the brand’s thinnest and lightest foldable phone. Its titanium hinge allows for more than 400,000 folds, so it will serve you well for years. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is future proof, thanks to cutting-edge features like ray tracing, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and support for Wi-Fi 7. Despite packing a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon dual battery, the device remains lightweight, and easily powers through a full day with no interruptions. Reviewers find the dual-screen experience to be immersive and addictive – the 7.92-inch inner screen offers a large field of view for editing documents and videos, streaming shows and other tasks. The Parallel Space feature, in particular, is extremely useful since it allows you to work on separate apps simultaneously. Even as it works, the screen protects the user with eye-soothing technologies, like Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display. However, do note that the phone does not come with any Ingress Protection (IP) water rating, which could affect its durability.

Bonus: You will also receive free gifts, worth over Dh3,645.10, with this smartphone – Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones, HONOR Watch GS3, HONOR Magic V2 phone case, a gift box, and HONOR VIP Care+, including 12-month screen protection and extended 14-day replacement guarantee.

Warranty: HONOR provides GCC warranty.

3. Best Smartphone for Content Creators: HONOR 90 5G

HONOR 90 5G Image Credit: HONOR

Price starts from: Dh1,499

Pros

Rich display

Premium look and feel

AI Vlog Master technology

Powerful processor

Fast charging

Cons

No IP water resistance rating

No wireless charging

If you’re a digital content creator or always sharing your experiences on social media, consider the HONOR 90 5G. This innovative handset’s AI Vlog Master harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to improve every aspect of video production. It recommends the best video mode for the occasion, sharpens each frame for higher dynamic range, and even uses AI noise cancellation technology to remove background noise from your videos. The HONOR 90’s triple camera set-up includes a 200MP main camera that creates stunning visuals, which can be viewed on its vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED quad-curved floating screen. Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor is powerful enough to handle smooth, seamless transitions and even light gaming. Do note that, like the HONOR Magic V2, this device doesn’t have a water resistance rating, but on the bright side, you will receive a free phone cover upon purchase, so it will remain well protected.

Bonus: You will also receive free gifts, worth Dh566, with this smartphone – HONOR 90 phone cover, HONOR Band 7, 12-month screen protection and extended 14-day replacement guarantee.

4. Best Durable Smartphone: HONOR X9b

HONOR X9b Image Credit: HONOR

Price: Dh1,199

Pros

Durable, strong build

IP53 water resistance rating

Good for gaming

Excellent battery life

Cons

Average camera system

A tough phone that shakes off any drop or tumble, the HONOR X9b is built to last. The phone’s ultra-bounce anti-drop display ensures it can withstand 1.2 times the impact of a drop, and its IP53 water resistance rating keeps it safe from rain and dust. While the device’s 6.7-inch curved display offers bright 1.5K resolution, its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset is where it shines, by providing intuitive AI assistance, improved camera performance and solid support for gaming. Even more impressive is the device’s large 5,800mAh battery, which can be expected to run for up to three days on a single charge, based on how you use the phone. It’s a practical phone with a great design, solid battery life and durable chassis, but its triple camera system produces average results, according to reviewers. If you’re looking for spectacular camera quality, however, you might want to consider the next phone on our list.

Bonus: You will also receive free gifts, worth Dh368, with this smartphone – HONOR Band 7 and 12-month screen protection.

5. Best Tablet: HONOR Pad 9

HONOR Pad 9 Image Credit: HONOR

Price: Dh1,199

Pros

Slim, sleek design

Vibrant display

Smooth tablet user interface

Excellent battery life

Plenty of storage

Cons

Cameras could be better

This is not your average Android tablet. The HONOR Pad 9, with its sleek, lightweight design and intuitive interface, is a joy to use. The 12.1-inch tablet offers a 16:10 aspect ratio, which allows for a wider screen, greater resolution, more pixels, and a better overall viewing experience. Coupled with 2.5K Ultra Clear display and eight surround speakers, you can expect excellent visual and sound quality on this device. However, reviewers attribute much of its success to its MagicOS, which some say creates an almost iPad-like experience with its smooth, fluid interface. The tablet’s Snapdragon 4nm chipset is power-efficient, and offers enhanced connectivity for gaming and streaming. However, while the 8MP front-facing and 13MP rear camera work well enough for the occasional video call, don’t rely on them for rich details and colour accuracy. Still, with its generous 256GB storage capacity, and a powerful 8,300mAh battery, the HONOR Pad 9 is a capable tablet that will see you through hours of tasks, whether related to productivity or entertainment.