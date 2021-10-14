Essentials for your little one that will transform travel into a smooth experience

From carriers to strollers and bags, having the right travel gear can help you keep your baby comfortable and safe on long trips. Image Credit: Pexels/Josh Willink

Travelling with an infant is not easy. Their responses to situations can either make or break a trip. From bathroom emergencies to baby’s colic tendencies, parents must be prepared for it all, and having the right tools can help tremendously. It’s quite impossible to have one single product that encompasses all your baby’s needs, so we curated a list of travel must-haves for when you and your infant hit the road. Many of the items are available with the option of one-day delivery if you are an Amazon Prime member.

Here are our top choices for the best travel gear for babies:

1. Infantino FLIP Advanced 4-in-1 Convertible Baby Carrier

What is it?

This baby carrier allows you to carry your child against your chest or back comfortably, while travelling. The carrier can also be used when at home as it facilitates skin-to-skin contact between babies and parents, helping them establish a close connection.

What’s the best part?

This budget-friendly baby carrier has a convertible seat that can be adjusted to a smaller size for newborns or made wider for slightly bigger babies. You can carry your baby in four different ways - facing-in (narrow seat), facing-in (wide seat), facing-out, and as a backpack. It is lightweight but has extra-padded shoulder straps and a supportive waist belt. The baby carrier also comes with a bib.

Weight: 600 grams

Dimensions: 25.4 x 25.4 x 10.16 cm

2. Mumoo Bear Other Baby Diaper Caddy Organiser

What is it?

This is a small, portable storage container that has multiple sections - ideal for organising your baby’s many essential items, from diapers to toys.

What’s the best part?

The caddy has changeable compartments that give you the flexibility to adjust the size of each storage compartment. You can keep this caddy in the trunk of your car when travelling, and easily fit all your baby essentials. It is lightweight and inexpensive, and is made from felt fabric with heavy-duty stitching, so it is durable and stylish, all at once.

Weight: 320 grams

Dimensions: ‎5.4 x 43.2 x 33.2 cm

3. BABY PLUS Sunshade Canopy Stroller

What is it?

A stroller is a staple when you have a baby. The Baby Plus Stroller or pram effortlessly helps you travel with your child, and takes care of all safety concerns.

What’s the best part?

The stroller comes with a reclining backrest that has multiple adjustment positions, a removable food tray for your child, a canopy over the stroller to protect your child from harsh sunlight or rain, and a safety belt. The stroller is also easy to fold and its compact design is convenient for storage at home and during travel. This stroller comes with a storage basket, which you can use to carry your child’s essential items. The rear wheels have brakes while the front swivel wheels have fixers that provide smooth movement, no matter the kind of terrain you’re pushing the stroller through.

Weight: 4.5 kg

Dimensions: ‎‎41 x 19 x 84 cm

4. MOON Tolo Comfortable Toddler/Child Car Seat

What is it?

This car seat or booster seat is designed specially to ensure children are safe while traveling in a vehicle. Many countries, including the UAE, have made car seats mandatory for children’s safety. In the UAE, children up to four years must be provided with a child car seat, otherwise violators run the risk of paying a fine of Dh400 and receiving four black points.

What’s the best part?

The Moon Tolo car seat adapts to the growing needs of the child. The seat is suitable for babies, toddlers, and children up to the age of 12 years and can hold up to 36kg of weight. It is designed to be an extra-large seat with adjustable belt hooks so your child can seat himself or herself in the most comfortable way. Further, the child seat comes with ample side cushions and a comfortable headrest.

Weight: 7.2 kg

Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 72 cm

5. LOMS Multifunctional Mummy Bassinet Bag

What is it?

This is an essential buy for every new parent. The all-in-one bag has a bassinet in the front pocket, a portable changing pad, insulated pockets, a large storage space for essentials, external pockets for wipes, a drawstring bag, and zippered compartments for personal items.

What’s the best part?

This is the most practical baby bag for mums and dads to take along on their travels. While the bag looks simple and compact, it is deceptively spacious. This bag makes life easier as it holds all your baby’s travel needs  a travel crib, a nappy bag, and a portable baby changing station, all in one. Furthermore, the bag can also be used as a backpack, crossbody bag, or handbag.

Weight: 1.11 kgs

Dimensions: ‎‎44 x 35.8 x 5.4 cm

6. Hauck Sleep'N Play Go Plus Travel Bed

What is it?

Every trip with your toddler is a success if he/she gets sound sleep. A portable travel bed like the Hauck Sleep'N Play Go Plus Travel Bed is ideal for babies, especially on long road trips.

What’s the best part?

The travel bed comes with wheels and is easy to slide into a preferred space. It’s also convenient to fold and assemble. You can keep an eye on your sleeping toddler through the viewing window, and also teach them to crawl through the travel bed’s side exit when they wake up. A transport bag comes with every purchase of the travel bed, so you can pack it up after use and directly place it over your luggage.

Weight: 7.9 kg

Dimensions: ‎‎‎125 x 69 x 82 cm

7. SKEIDO Baby Car Rear View Mirror

What is it?

While driving, if you want to make sure your baby is alright in his/her rear-facing car seat, consider installing one of these handy car rearview mirrors. They are made to be fitted onto the headrest of the backseat, so that they can reflect a view of your child back to your rearview mirror.

What’s the best part?

You can interact with your baby while driving and stay safe at the same time, by not turning your head to do so. The car rearview mirror needs no assembling or installation. You simply need to strap it onto the headrest of the back seat with the two adjustable straps provided. The mirror provides an expanded view of your baby and surroundings, with an extra-large wide angle. This mirror is 10 inches wide and nearly 7 inches tall. Pivoting the mirror allows you to safely keep an eye on your child from any angle you desire.

Weight: 254.54 grams

Dimensions: ‎25.8 x 19.4 x 7.4 cm