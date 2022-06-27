Have you ever struggled with finding the right jewellery to go with your favourite wrist watch? Add a bracelet, and it clashes with the design; add a necklace, and it looks a bit overdone. Watch sets get straight to the point and do the styling for you, with elegant jewellery pieces that have matching accents and tones, for women on-the-go.

Whether you’re here to buy a gift for yourself or the women in your life, there’s a branded timepiece set for everyone in our handpicked list. And the best part is that you get 15 per cent off, thanks to Amazon’s Timeout sale , by entering the coupon code TIMEOUT at checkout. Don't forget to subscribe to Prime to avail yourself of free, next-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: Olivia Burton Classics Women's White Mother Of Pearl Watch

Pros

Mother of pearl dial

Minimalist look

Includes two Olivia Burton bracelets

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres of depth

Cons

No numbered minute and hour markers

Feel your most confident with Olivia Burton’s classic stackable timepiece around the wrist. Picture this: A mother of pearl dial that tells the hour using dainty crystal stone markers, supported by a yellow gold-toned mesh strap and perfected by two chic bracelets. The brand uses its Classic Pearl Dot and Classic Interlink jewellery pieces for the ultimate minimalist layering. You’re adding three timeless accessories to your collection at a bargain – don’t miss out!

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh49.

2. Best Rose-Gold Watch Set: Esprit Essential Silver Dial Stainless Steel Analog Watch Bracelet Set

Pros

Clean appearance

Dainty bracelet with crystal

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres of depth

Cons

Watch case and straps might look bulky

For something slightly understated but formal, go for Esprit’s rose-gold watch bracelet set. Set against a flat white dial with rose-gold hands, the watch face is neither too big nor too small, and works well for someone who prefers a larger 28mm case. As for the accompanying jewellery, you’ll be wearing a matching thin chain bracelet, boasting a single sparkling crystal at the centre. Browse more options in our list of the best rose-gold watches for women.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

3. Best Everyday Watch Set: Tommy Hilfiger Gift Set

Pros

Classic tang buckle

Can be worn daily

Pairs with a necklace

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres of depth

Cons

Simple necklace design

A casual black leather watch often makes the essentials cut. This Tommy Hilfiger gift set comes with a charm necklace, if bracelets are not your preference. It’s made from the same gold accent found on the watch case and hour markers, ending in a circular layered pendant. The black dial still has a bit of shine to it – tiny crystals mark the first five hours on the dial. Both items come inside a branded gift box.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best for Summer: Coach Arden Women's Gift Set

Pros

Clearly numbered hour markers

Comes with Coach’s Tea Rose charm

Unique silver and rose gold colour combination

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres of depth

Cons

No seconds hand

Expensive

Switch up the game with a silver watch set, instead. Coach’s Arden gift set brings summer to your wrist, with the brand’s iconic Tea Rose motif. The silver bracelet is fixed with a rose-gold floral charm and a green leaf, looking like the perfect other half to the timepiece with similar accents. A rare two-tone watch case makes this set even more of a prized find.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh65.

5. Best Customisable Watch Set: Anne Klein Women's Crystal Accented Watch and Interchangeable Bezel Set

Pros

Four interchangeable bezels

Suits multiple occasions

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres of depth

Cons

Large case diameter

This rose gold Anne Klein watch is a little larger, with a case diameter of 35mm, and there’s good reason for it. Its bezel is completely customisable, depending on the occasion and mood. Four interchangeable metal bezels – glossy white, maroon, black and rose gold with a crystal drop – clip on and off, so the set gives you the value of four watches in one. Mix and match your outfit of the day with a watch that’s ready to change with you.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh49.

6. Best Gift for Young Women: Olivia Burton Sparkle Bee Set

Pros

Comes across as playful and chic

Embedded with 30 crystals

Blush leather strap

Includes an open-ended bangle

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres of depth

Cons

Bangle may not fit all wrists

No numbered minute and hour markers

Motif watch sets always keep things interesting, like this Olivia Burton piece that’s all about the bees. Pearlescent blush dial and leather straps also dominate the design, accented by rose-gold details. The case measures 30mm to accommodate a majestic bee at the centre of the dial, its wings embellished with crystal stones. Another pair of crystal bees sits on the open ends of a rose gold bangle, which is stunning enough to be worn on its own, too.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh49.

7. Best Budget: Anne Klein Women's Premium Crystal Accented Watch and Bracelet Set

Pros

Set includes two bracelets and one bangle

Embedded with 76 crystals in total

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres of depth

Cons

Bangle design may not fit all wrists

Dress up or down with Anne Klein’s premium crystal accented watch set. With a yellow gold mesh bangle and 31.5mm dial, this dainty timepiece has a trio of bracelets to go with it, in different makes. Pair the watch with one, two or all three pieces; the set offers several accessorising options, as noted by pleased reviewers. Formal occasions certainly call for the complete set, but you can definitely wear each accessory on its own. If you're on a budget, check out our list of the best women's watches under Dh500.