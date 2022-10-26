1. Best Overall: Coach Preston Men’s Green Dial Watch

Pros

Great for all-day wear

Water resistant up to 30m

Smooth leather strap

Includes a date aperture

Cons

Leather strap may wear out quickly

With a smooth, black leather strap and a sporty, stainless-steel design, Coach Preston is ideal for daily wear. The forest green dial is understated and elegant, and features three sub-dials, which mark the seconds, minutes and hours. With a 44mm diameter, the watch face makes an impact on your wrist, without appearing overly bulky. Reviewers say they’ve received compliments every time they’ve worn it, for its sophisticated, yet casual charm. Pick it up for yourself or a loved one!

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh35 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh49.

2. Best Chronograph Watch: Emporio Armani Stainless Steel Watch, Green and White

Pros

Elegant stainless-steel bracelet

Tasteful design

Water resistant up to 50m

43mm dial ensures it’s not too bulky

Cons

Expensive

This beautiful, 43mm, stainless steel watch by Emporio Armani is a treat for the eyes. The watch features elegant, green Côtes de Genève – a watch movement decoration that comprises an intricate array of wave-like stripes, which form parallel lines on the plates, bridges and rotors. With a three-layered dial, three-handed movement, and multiple finishings, the watch is perfect for a confident, classy all-day luxury. Just looking at the time is sure to bring a smile to your face.

3. Best Smart Watch: Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm), Clover Sport Band

Pros

Large display is handy for notifications

Bright, always-on mode

Comes with USB-C charger

QWERTY keyboard is easy to use

WR50 water resistance and IP6X dust resistance

Cons

Battery life is relatively short

Not the latest Apple Watch

With a big display, fast charging and powerful features, Apple Watch Series 7 gives you everything you need from a smart watch – and its aluminium band is a lovely, on-trend green. The Watch’s fitness features, like support for dozens of workout types, heart rate monitoring, step tracker, and more, are ideal for people who want to use it as a fitness tracker. It’s durable, dust- and water-resistant, and is easy on the eyes. Check out other Apple Watch options.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh108.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh74 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh122.

4. Best Casual Watch: Hugo Boss Relax Men's Black Dial, Green Silicone Watch

Pros

Relaxed, hassle-free design

Waterproof for up to 50m

Durable

Lightweight

Cons

Not suitable for formal wear

With a sporty look and rugged style, Hugo Boss’s Relax watch offers a charming collaboration of ruggedness and style, in black and green. The silicone watch strap makes it ideal for casual, daily wear. You can even shower with the watch on, since it’s waterproof for up to 50m. With a 44mm diameter, the watch face is on the larger end of the spectrum, but it’s surprisingly lightweight, according to reviewers. The dial features three sub-eyes, each in a different and unique design, and its knurl-textured finishes are quite eye-catching. If you’re looking for a sporty, casual, rugged watch for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, this is it!

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

5. Best Minimalist Watch: MVMT Men’s Analogue Quartz Watch

Pros

Vintage appeal

Can be worn both formally and casually

Includes a date aperture

Water resistant up to 50m

Cons

Oversized design may not suit all wrists

Designed in California, US, MVMT’s 47mm chronograph watch is inspired by the 1960’s auto culture. You’ll notice the reference in its double-domed glass and vintage dials. The sleek, stainless-steel watch has a lush, green dial, which makes you feel you’re away on an island vacation (it’s probably why the watch’s colour scheme is called Tropic Haze). The watch face keeps everything to a minimum, relying on refreshing silver and gold accents to help you keep time, while looking cool and chic.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh35 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh49.

6. Best Budget: Casio Green Leather Men’s Watch

Pros

Great price

Smooth leather strap

Simple, classic watch face

Lightweight

Water resistant up to 50m

Cons

Completely green watch may not suit all tastes

Leather strap may wear out quickly

If you want to pull out all the stops and go for a completely green watch, this affordable pick by Casio will serve you well. Reviewers appreciate its classic simplicity – the analogue, three-hand dial and 46mm, round watch face suit most people’s requirements. Its olive-green dial and leather strap is unique and eye-catching, and the colour is complemented by an elegant gold case and accents. It’s a great, trendy watch to own and wear on fun evenings out, or even on a regular basis if you love the colour!

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

7. Best Gift: Seiko Coutura Men’s Solar Chronograph Watch

Pros

Battery change is never needed

Lumibrite markers allow visibility in the dark

Includes a date aperture

Water resistant up to 100m

Cons

Rugged look may not suit all tastes

If you’ve been racking your brain on a unique gift for a loved one, consider this solar watch option by Seiko. Solar watches use solar cells to convert light energy into electronic energy. They tend to hold their charge far longer than automatic watches – this particular watch has a six-month power reserve once fully charged – and are perfect to wear in sunny UAE. The Coutura is a manly men’s watch, with a camouflage patterned dial, a chronograph watch face, and Lumibrite markers that allow you visibility even in the dark. The durable watch can be used up to 100m, and is suitable for swimming or even snorkelling. With an angular, black ion finish, and a specially designed green silicone strap, it’s rugged, exudes confidence and a sense of adventure, and is sure to impress. The watch comes in a beautiful, white branded box.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 3-year warranty.