Green – it’s the colour of Nature. So, it’s always on-trend. But watchmakers first saw the colour gaining attention in 2018, and it has since only risen in popularity. This year, UK-based fashion magazine Vogue UK called it “watchmaking’s undisputed colour du jour”, perhaps because of people’s reconnection to the vibrant, life-imbuing colour in a post-pandemic world, and the fact that, with each passing year, we are growing even more conscious about our environment and our place in it.
Whether it’s shades of forest green, deep-sea hues, or minty freshness, green is here to stay, and men’s watchmakers are making sure you have a host of options to choose from. Take your pick from our curated list below, with selections based on user reviews and trends, and order with Amazon Prime to get it with free, one-day delivery.
1. Best Overall: Coach Preston Men’s Green Dial Watch
Pros
- Great for all-day wear
- Water resistant up to 30m
- Smooth leather strap
- Includes a date aperture
Cons
- Leather strap may wear out quickly
With a smooth, black leather strap and a sporty, stainless-steel design, Coach Preston is ideal for daily wear. The forest green dial is understated and elegant, and features three sub-dials, which mark the seconds, minutes and hours. With a 44mm diameter, the watch face makes an impact on your wrist, without appearing overly bulky. Reviewers say they’ve received compliments every time they’ve worn it, for its sophisticated, yet casual charm. Pick it up for yourself or a loved one!
Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh35 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh49.
2. Best Chronograph Watch: Emporio Armani Stainless Steel Watch, Green and White
Pros
- Elegant stainless-steel bracelet
- Tasteful design
- Water resistant up to 50m
- 43mm dial ensures it’s not too bulky
Cons
- Expensive
This beautiful, 43mm, stainless steel watch by Emporio Armani is a treat for the eyes. The watch features elegant, green Côtes de Genève – a watch movement decoration that comprises an intricate array of wave-like stripes, which form parallel lines on the plates, bridges and rotors. With a three-layered dial, three-handed movement, and multiple finishings, the watch is perfect for a confident, classy all-day luxury. Just looking at the time is sure to bring a smile to your face.
3. Best Smart Watch: Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm), Clover Sport Band
Pros
- Large display is handy for notifications
- Bright, always-on mode
- Comes with USB-C charger
- QWERTY keyboard is easy to use
- WR50 water resistance and IP6X dust resistance
Cons
- Battery life is relatively short
- Not the latest Apple Watch
With a big display, fast charging and powerful features, Apple Watch Series 7 gives you everything you need from a smart watch – and its aluminium band is a lovely, on-trend green. The Watch’s fitness features, like support for dozens of workout types, heart rate monitoring, step tracker, and more, are ideal for people who want to use it as a fitness tracker. It’s durable, dust- and water-resistant, and is easy on the eyes. Check out other Apple Watch options.
Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh108.25 for 12 months with select banks.
Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh74 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh122.
4. Best Casual Watch: Hugo Boss Relax Men's Black Dial, Green Silicone Watch
Pros
- Relaxed, hassle-free design
- Waterproof for up to 50m
- Durable
- Lightweight
Cons
- Not suitable for formal wear
With a sporty look and rugged style, Hugo Boss’s Relax watch offers a charming collaboration of ruggedness and style, in black and green. The silicone watch strap makes it ideal for casual, daily wear. You can even shower with the watch on, since it’s waterproof for up to 50m. With a 44mm diameter, the watch face is on the larger end of the spectrum, but it’s surprisingly lightweight, according to reviewers. The dial features three sub-eyes, each in a different and unique design, and its knurl-textured finishes are quite eye-catching. If you’re looking for a sporty, casual, rugged watch for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, this is it!
Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.
5. Best Minimalist Watch: MVMT Men’s Analogue Quartz Watch
Pros
- Vintage appeal
- Can be worn both formally and casually
- Includes a date aperture
- Water resistant up to 50m
Cons
- Oversized design may not suit all wrists
Designed in California, US, MVMT’s 47mm chronograph watch is inspired by the 1960’s auto culture. You’ll notice the reference in its double-domed glass and vintage dials. The sleek, stainless-steel watch has a lush, green dial, which makes you feel you’re away on an island vacation (it’s probably why the watch’s colour scheme is called Tropic Haze). The watch face keeps everything to a minimum, relying on refreshing silver and gold accents to help you keep time, while looking cool and chic.
Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh35 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh49.
6. Best Budget: Casio Green Leather Men’s Watch
Pros
- Great price
- Smooth leather strap
- Simple, classic watch face
- Lightweight
- Water resistant up to 50m
Cons
- Completely green watch may not suit all tastes
- Leather strap may wear out quickly
If you want to pull out all the stops and go for a completely green watch, this affordable pick by Casio will serve you well. Reviewers appreciate its classic simplicity – the analogue, three-hand dial and 46mm, round watch face suit most people’s requirements. Its olive-green dial and leather strap is unique and eye-catching, and the colour is complemented by an elegant gold case and accents. It’s a great, trendy watch to own and wear on fun evenings out, or even on a regular basis if you love the colour!
Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.
7. Best Gift: Seiko Coutura Men’s Solar Chronograph Watch
Pros
- Battery change is never needed
- Lumibrite markers allow visibility in the dark
- Includes a date aperture
- Water resistant up to 100m
Cons
- Rugged look may not suit all tastes
If you’ve been racking your brain on a unique gift for a loved one, consider this solar watch option by Seiko. Solar watches use solar cells to convert light energy into electronic energy. They tend to hold their charge far longer than automatic watches – this particular watch has a six-month power reserve once fully charged – and are perfect to wear in sunny UAE. The Coutura is a manly men’s watch, with a camouflage patterned dial, a chronograph watch face, and Lumibrite markers that allow you visibility even in the dark. The durable watch can be used up to 100m, and is suitable for swimming or even snorkelling. With an angular, black ion finish, and a specially designed green silicone strap, it’s rugged, exudes confidence and a sense of adventure, and is sure to impress. The watch comes in a beautiful, white branded box.
Warranty: Manufacturer provides 3-year warranty.
