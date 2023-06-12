Do I need a separate sunscreen for the face?

At home, you likely already have a tube or bottle of sunscreen that you apply all over your arms and legs. But would it be suitable for the face? Dr Anna Zakhozha, specialist dermatologist at Hortman Clinic Dubai, clarified: “Technically, we can use body sunscreens on our face, but they are usually formulated with different ingredients that may irritate the facial skin.”

Facial sunscreens, on the other hand, take into consideration the delicate skin under the eyes, and sensitivity concerns, so they’re usually formulated with ingredients that are gentle on the skin.

When picking up a facial sunscreen, Dr Zakhozha recommends choosing one with SPF 50, since its best suited to UAE’s hot climate. She also advised looking for sunscreens that protect against ultraviolet-B (UVB) and ultraviolet-A (UVA) rays. While the first is responsible for sunburn, and in extreme cases, skin cancer, the second causes premature skin ageing and wrinkle formation.

Also, when shopping for sunscreens, look for the letters ‘PA’, which stand for ‘protection grade of UVA’, followed by plus signs (for instance, PA+ signifies some protection, while PA++++ signifies the highest level of protection).

Once you’ve selected your sunscreen and are ready to apply it, make sure you’re using enough. Dr Zakhozha advised squeezing it onto the length of two fingers: “Two fingers’ worth is enough quantity for the full face. But if you are applying less, it’s not enough to provide your facial skin with complete protection.”

Thanks to our expert's guidance, and top-rated user reviews, we found the best facial sunscreens for you to get this summer.

1. Best Overall: Cosrx Aloe Soothing Sun Cream (SPF 50, PA+++)

Korean skincare brand Cosrx’s daily soothing sunblock is so beloved, it has close to 15,000 4.5-star reviews on Amazon. Lightweight, with the feel of a moisturiser, the sun cream is formulated with aloe arborescens leaf extract, which soothes irritation and evens out the complexion. The formula is also free of oxybenzone, a controversial ingredient that’s often used in sunscreens, but has been shown to have negative effects on people’s health and the environment. Reviewers say the sun cream quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving a white cast. However, those with oily skin mention that they need to limit usage or couple it with foundation, since their faces tend to take on a greasy sheen with too much sun cream.

2. Best for Oily Skin: eltaMD UV Physical Broadband (SPF 41)

As Dr Zakhozha’s top recommendation for oily and sensitive skin, eltaMD’s formula is lightweight, chemical- and oil-free, so it doesn’t clog pores. The Swiss brand’s mineral sunscreen uses antioxidants to neutralise free radicals, which are responsible for ageing the skin, and it’s formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Reviewers like that it’s lightly tinted, and leaves a matte finish – perfect for people struggling with oily T-zones. The sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, and holds up well against humidity and perspiration, but you’ll need to top it up if you’re outdoors for longer.

3. Best for Dry Skin: Yon-Ka Paris Solar Care Sunscreen Cream (SPF 50)

Many sunscreens can dry out the face, leaving your skin feeling dehydrated and flaky. Reviewers say they’ve immediately noticed a difference with Yon-Ka’s sunscreen cream – it’s a rich solution, formulated with licorice extract, vitamin B5, botanicals and SPF 50. The luxurious cream is water-resistant and fragrance-free, with a rapid-dissolving formula. It contains natural screens and filters to fight against oxidising stress and ageing from sunlight, and protects against UVA and UVB rays. Many reviewers say they use it when they know they’re going to spend a lot of time outdoors – it lasts for a long time without feeling heavy or greasy.

4. Best for Sensitive Skin: iS CLINICAL Extreme Protect (SPF 30)

If your skin reacts to the mildest sunscreens and moisturisers, give iS CLINICAL Extreme Protect a try. This silky sunscreen hydrates even as it protects the face from sunburns, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. The sunscreen combines broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection with powerful antioxidants, and helps to promote collagen production. Many reviewers say they use it as a moisturiser, and those with sensitive skin and rosacea have found that it noticeably reduces redness, leaving the skin with a healthy glow. Although it’s pricey, the bottle holds 100ml of sunscreen, so rest assured, it will last for months on end.

5. Best for Combination Skin: Eucerin Sun Fluid Photoaging Control Facial Sunscreen (SPF 50)

Those with combination skin types (typically oily T-zones and dry cheeks) will find their match in Eucerin Sun Fluid, according to Dr Zakhozha. Apart from protecting the skin from sun damage, this sunscreen also features active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycyrrhetinic acid and licochalcone A, all of which work together to restore and repair the skin. The Sun Fluid has also been formulated to prevent premature ageing, and reduce wrinkles and lines. It’s fragrance-free and absorbs quickly. Several reviewers have used it successfully as a makeup base, and report that it leaves absolutely no white cast.

6. Best for Hyperpigmentation: Zo Skin Health Daily Sheer Broad Spectrum (SPF 50)

If you’ve noticed that some areas of your skin are darker than others, you likely have hyperpigmented skin. Dr Zakhozha recommends Zo Skin Health’s broad-spectrum sunblock for people with this condition, and melasma (brown or blue-gray patches on the skin). Formulated for sensitive skin, this sunscreen is lightweight and ultra-mild. It uses ZOX12 complex, a blend of antioxidants that protect the skin from free radical damage, and harmful infrared rays (IR-A), and also has other powerful elements, like titanium oxide and zinc oxide, which help prevent sun damage. Reviewers say the sunscreen also visibly minimises the appearance of inflammation – a result of soothing active ingredients, like bisabolol and beta-glucan.

7. Best Budget: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen (SPF 40, PA+++)

The fact that it goes on completely crystal clear is why Supergoop!’s Unseen has nearly 10,000 4.5-star reviews on Amazon. Suitable for all skin tones and skin types, this scentless formula is oil-free and lightweight. Beauty enthusiasts in the reviews say the formula is perfect as a primer, since it provides shine control and has a velvety texture that combines seamlessly with cosmetics. If you’re looking for a sunscreen to take to the beach, Supergoop! will work perfectly – it’s water- and sweat-resistant for 40 minutes. The sunscreen is also reef-friendly, since it’s formulated with clean ingredients, like red algae, frankincense and hydrating meadowfoam seed, and leaves out harmful oxybenzone, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. Priced under Dh100, this sunscreen has a lot going for it!