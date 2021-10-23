Surprise your loved ones with gift sets if they appreciate a good, nourishing skin care regimen. Image Credit: Pexels/Ron Lach

Glowing, healthy skin doesn’t have to be the product of an Instagram filter, or something you only see on celebrities. There are plenty of products out there that are tried and tested, and you can gift them to your loved ones who appreciate a good, nourishing skin care regimen. These essentials will uplift their mood and light up their faces without even the need for any product! Check out our curated list of the best skin care gift boxes that you can give both men and women. Use Amazon Prime to get it in time for Diwali, and ahead of holiday season next month so you don’t have to make a last-minute dash to the stores. No one’s judging if you end up ordering a few skin care gift boxes for yourself, too!

1. L'Oreal Paris Skin Expert Stunning Skin Routine

Who’s it for?

Present this limited-edition skin care set by L’Oreal to those among your group who are newbies to skin care regimens and haven’t exposed their skin to anything beyond a moisturiser. This formula works for anyone who has normal to dry skin.

What’s the best part?

This gift set by L’Oreal comprises 3 products: a sugar scrub, clay mask, and liquid moisturiser. The skincare regimen begins with the sugar scrub that has fragrant exfoliators, along with grapeseed oil. Next, move on to applying the clay mask that contains charcoal. Once you wipe away the mask, you can use the hydrating cream that contains aloe vera and hyaluronic acid. The liquid hydrating moisturiser is ideal for combination skin, keeps the skin hydrated for 72 hours, and is featherlight.

Bonus: Save an extra 15% during Beauty Week by using the code BEAUTY15.

2. Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Who’s it for?

This face roller and gua sha make an ideal gift for your friends who like to detoxify their skin before heading to bed and after waking up.

What’s the best part?

For anyone who wakes up with a puffy face, this jade roller is a blessing, as it enhances blood circulation to the face in the morning and promotes a fresh, healthy glow. Gua sha (pronounced “gwahshah” in Mandarin, meaning “scraping”) is the practice of using a tool to apply pressure and scrape the skin to relieve pain and tension. Your loved one can make these tools a part of their skin care routine to relax their facial muscles, reduce dark circles and achieve an even skin tone. Moreover, gently massaging the jade roller on the face and neck apparently reduces everything – from tension headaches to sinus.

3. ELEMIS Peptide4 'A Radiant Looking You' Skincare Gift Set

Who’s it for?

The best skin care gift sets are the ones that contain everything you need, from start to finish, like the Elemis Peptide4 gift collection. Ideal for women who want an established skin care regimen that they can complete without too much fuss or overthinking.

What’s the best part?

From the start of the day to the end of the night, this collection of skin-replenishing formulas will work on your loved one’s skin and improve their skin clarity and tone. As part of a morning skincare routine, start by applying the Peptide4 Thousand Flower Mask to the face and neck, and remove after 15 minutes with a warm, damp cleansing cloth. Follow this by applying a pea-sized amount of the cream cleanser onto your hands and massaging it into the dry skin. Remove after one minute with a damp, cleansing cloth. Go ahead and apply Peptide4 Adaptive Day Cream next, in upward strokes, and keep it on for the whole day. At night, just before going to bed, apply the Peptide4 Pillow Facial in upward strokes and rinse off in the morning. The gentle sleep mask works the night shift to leave skin looking and feeling silky smooth and bright by morning.

4. Burts Bees Essential Kit for Women

Who’s it for?

Pamper the women in your life with this Burts Bees Essential Kit. The gift nourishes her skin, just like she nourishes the family, with love and care.

What’s the best part?

The Burts Bees gift set contains skin care products for the entire body. There is a body lotion with milk and honey, hand salve, soap bark, chamomile deep cleansing cream, coconut foot cream, and a beeswax lip balm with peppermint and Vitamin E. All the products are made with natural ingredients, such as chamomile and aloe vera that soften skin, and vitamin E and coconut oil that moisturises the skin. It can be used every day and is free from parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).

5. The Ordinary - The Balance Set

Who is it for?

For someone who works long hours, and has limited time every day to follow a rigorous skin care regime. Suitable for all skin types, this Balance Set offers a simple and speedy skin care routine.

What’s the best part?

The Balance Set comprises of The Ordinary Squalene Cleanser, a salicylic acid masque, niacinamide 10 and zinc 1%, and a Natural Moisturiser. If your loved one wears heavy makeup or is exposed to UAE’s heat often, they can return home and use the Squalane Cleanser for cleansing. It removes dirt and oil, leaving the skin feeling soft. Next up, they can use the salicylic masque, which is easy to spread on the face and dries quickly. It is also easy to wipe off and makes the skin feel refreshed. The niacinamide and zinc serum is great to remove blemishes, restore oil balance in the skin and keep it hydrated. Finish up with the natural moisturiser, which is a weightless, non-greasy formula. There is a 9% discount on this product.

6. Tiege Hanley Men's Skin Care

Who’s it for?

This is a great gift for your dad, brother, or partner. We know men like it simple, and taking care of your skin cannot get any simpler than Tiege Hanley’s skin care products.

What’s the best part?

This is a 30-day supply of skin care essentials for men, which includes a facial cleansing wash, exfoliating scrub, and two moisturisers for the day and night. They say all good habits are formed with practice. Cajole the men in your life to be regular with their skin care regimen and urge them to apply these products in sequential order. They can use the daily face wash twice a day to remove dirt, grime, and excess oil. Occasionally, alternate the face wash with the exfoliating scrub that contains apricot extracts to wipe out dead skin cells. Don’t forget to remind them to use the AM facial moisturiser in the morning after washing their face. This morning SPF 20 moisturiser is not oily or heavy, and protects the skin from harmful sun rays. They can then use the PM facial moisturizer, which keeps the skin hydrated all night long. These products claim to improve skin elasticity, even out dark spots, and reduce the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles. Why should girls have all the fun?

7. AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Starter Kit

Who’s it for?

This AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Starter kit is perfect for anyone who loves a multi-step skin care routine and is great for both men and women.

What’s the best part?

AHA (alpha hydroxy acids), BHA (beta hydroxy acids), and PHA (poly hydroxy acids) are acid types that are made to exfoliate the skin and increase cell renewal. The set consists of a Miracle Cleansing Bar, a Miracle Toner, a Miracle Serum, and a Miracle Cream. The cleansing bar and toner are the brand’s bestsellers. All the products have the same tea tree smell and are quite intense. The Miracle Starter consists of a 4-step skincare routine that lasts for a month. To use, you start with a cleanser - lather it up, massage it onto the skin and thoroughly rinse off with lukewarm water. The second step involves dabbing a cotton pad soaked with the toner and gently wiping the skin. The third step is to apply enough serum that can be spread all over the face. The last step is to moisturise the skin and let the cream absorb into the skin for an all-day glow-up.