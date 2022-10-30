It’s the season’s most important shoe, and it may look familiar to you if you’re a millennial: ballet flats are back. Touted as the go-to footwear for women this fall and winter, ballet flats mould to the foot like a glove; they’re as comfortable as sneakers, and even more chic. The versatile footwear is perfect for long hours at work, quick errands or to slip into your tote bag as a backup option. While ballet flats of the 1990’s were unassuming and made with solid colours, 2022’s versions are getting an upgrade: ruched details, radiant hues, sparkly embellishments and funky prints are all fair game. We’ve got a variety of options for you to pick from, so get your on-trend pair of ballet flats with Amazon Prime right away!
1. Best Overall: Lauren by Ralph Lauren Women's Jayna Ballet Flat
Pros
- Made with quality materials
- Sophisticated look
- Can be worn everywhere
- Comfortable
Cons
- Expensive
Artfully crafted with faux snakeskin, Ralph Lauren’s Jayna ballet flats feature a tasteful leather bow and a polished logo at the heel. The colour is an eye-catching olive, and the padded in-sole is lined with faux leather for a comfortable fit. Reviewers wear the shoe to work, and then head to evening meet-ups with friends knowing their shoes are versatile enough for both formal and casual occasions.
2. Best for Work: Anne Klein Women's Uplift Ballet Flat, Black
Pros
- Durable
- Lightweight
- Classic colour
- Short heel with comfortable rubber sole
Cons
- Not suitable for wide feet
Looking for something that’s classic, comfortable and stylish to wear to work? Reviewers are so happy with their Anne Klein ballet flats, some are on their third pair. These slip-on shoes sport classy buckles and are designed in a classic all-black colour (there’s a beige option as well), which means it’ll go with practically anything in your wardrobe. The shoes also have a slight, 0.5-inch heel that’s comfortable enough to wear all day.
3. Best Open-Toed Flats: Lucky Brand Women's Falinda Ballet Flat
Pros
- Comfortable
- Chic toe ring design
- Bright, vibrant colour
Cons
- Limited sizes available
Close-toed ballet flats are great, but open-toed are even better. Lucky Brand’s golden yellow Falinda flats have a toe ring for a casual, relaxed look. The shoes are made from great quality leather, and have no heel. Reviewers love slipping them on for errands, and say they’re trendy and comfortable. Choose from two colours.
4. Best Casual Flats: Rilista D'Orsay Ballet Flats
Pros
- Comfortable
- Stylish design
- Five colours to choose from
Cons
- Buckle is a little difficult to close
- Not ideal for wide feet
Rilista’s D’Orsay flats have pointed toes and an ankle strap for an elegant, chic look. They’re perfect for casual hangouts with friends, or errands, and can easily be paired with dresses, skirts, or denim. Made with faux leather, the shoes have a soft lining, a short, one-inch heel, and padded in-sole – ideal for all-day wear. Choose from five great colours.
5. Best Formal Flats: C. Paravano Women’s Ballet Flats
Pros
- Premium quality
- Sophisticated design
- Dozens of colours available
Cons
- Runs slightly narrow
A bold, bright option for work or gala events, this pair of flats is made with a premium lambskin in-sole, a smooth leather upper and mixed fabrics. A fabulous golden buckle with an engraved bow finishes at pointed toes. The shoes are comfortable to wear for long hours – some reviewers worked for eight hours while wearing them and had no issues – and exude effortless glamour. The shoes are available in a variety of colours, styles and sizes. If your feet are wide, the manufacturer recommends ordering a size up.
6. Best Glam Flats: Stylein Rhinestone Bee Ballet Flats
Pros
- Flexible and foldable
- Made of breathable materials
- Versatile; can be worn everywhere
- Fun design
Cons
- Some reviewers find pearls and rhinestones falling off, with use
Bring the bling wherever you go, with Stylein’s funky bee ballet flats. Made with premium, non-slip rubber soles and polyurethane leather, the shoes are embellished with rhinestones in the shape of a bee. They’re eye-catching without being gaudy, and can be worn everywhere. Reviewers love how they add drama and flair to a casual pair of jeans or even a work suit, and enjoy the fact that they can carry the flats with them when they need a change of shoes. Just watch out for falling pearls or rhinestones, which may ruin the look of the dazzling bee.
7. Best Portable Flats: Slocyclub Flexy Ballet Flats
Pros
- Classic, pointed-toe design
- Flexible and foldable
- Wear-resistant sole
- Four colours to choose from
Cons
- Generates a noisy squeak until broken in
These elegant shoes are light and breathable. Made with soft, ultra-fibre material, the flats are breathable, absorb moisture and can be collapsed to fit into your tote, for a quick change. The pointed-toe design makes it an elegant addition to your wardrobe, for daily wear. Reviewers say the shoes look great with any outfit, but they may squeak on tiled floors during initial weeks of wear.
