Pros

Made with quality materials

Sophisticated look

Can be worn everywhere

Comfortable

Cons

Expensive

Artfully crafted with faux snakeskin, Ralph Lauren’s Jayna ballet flats feature a tasteful leather bow and a polished logo at the heel. The colour is an eye-catching olive, and the padded in-sole is lined with faux leather for a comfortable fit. Reviewers wear the shoe to work, and then head to evening meet-ups with friends knowing their shoes are versatile enough for both formal and casual occasions.

2. Best for Work: Anne Klein Women's Uplift Ballet Flat, Black

Pros

Durable

Lightweight

Classic colour

Short heel with comfortable rubber sole

Cons

Not suitable for wide feet

Looking for something that’s classic, comfortable and stylish to wear to work? Reviewers are so happy with their Anne Klein ballet flats, some are on their third pair. These slip-on shoes sport classy buckles and are designed in a classic all-black colour (there’s a beige option as well), which means it’ll go with practically anything in your wardrobe. The shoes also have a slight, 0.5-inch heel that’s comfortable enough to wear all day.

3. Best Open-Toed Flats: Lucky Brand Women's Falinda Ballet Flat

Pros

Comfortable

Chic toe ring design

Bright, vibrant colour

Cons

Limited sizes available

Close-toed ballet flats are great, but open-toed are even better. Lucky Brand’s golden yellow Falinda flats have a toe ring for a casual, relaxed look. The shoes are made from great quality leather, and have no heel. Reviewers love slipping them on for errands, and say they’re trendy and comfortable. Choose from two colours.

4. Best Casual Flats: Rilista D'Orsay Ballet Flats

Pros

Comfortable

Stylish design

Five colours to choose from

Cons

Buckle is a little difficult to close

Not ideal for wide feet

Rilista’s D’Orsay flats have pointed toes and an ankle strap for an elegant, chic look. They’re perfect for casual hangouts with friends, or errands, and can easily be paired with dresses, skirts, or denim. Made with faux leather, the shoes have a soft lining, a short, one-inch heel, and padded in-sole – ideal for all-day wear. Choose from five great colours.

5. Best Formal Flats: C. Paravano Women’s Ballet Flats

Pros

Premium quality

Sophisticated design

Dozens of colours available

Cons

Runs slightly narrow

A bold, bright option for work or gala events, this pair of flats is made with a premium lambskin in-sole, a smooth leather upper and mixed fabrics. A fabulous golden buckle with an engraved bow finishes at pointed toes. The shoes are comfortable to wear for long hours – some reviewers worked for eight hours while wearing them and had no issues – and exude effortless glamour. The shoes are available in a variety of colours, styles and sizes. If your feet are wide, the manufacturer recommends ordering a size up.

6. Best Glam Flats: Stylein Rhinestone Bee Ballet Flats

Pros

Flexible and foldable

Made of breathable materials

Versatile; can be worn everywhere

Fun design

Cons

Some reviewers find pearls and rhinestones falling off, with use

Bring the bling wherever you go, with Stylein’s funky bee ballet flats. Made with premium, non-slip rubber soles and polyurethane leather, the shoes are embellished with rhinestones in the shape of a bee. They’re eye-catching without being gaudy, and can be worn everywhere. Reviewers love how they add drama and flair to a casual pair of jeans or even a work suit, and enjoy the fact that they can carry the flats with them when they need a change of shoes. Just watch out for falling pearls or rhinestones, which may ruin the look of the dazzling bee.

7. Best Portable Flats: Slocyclub Flexy Ballet Flats

Pros

Classic, pointed-toe design

Flexible and foldable

Wear-resistant sole

Four colours to choose from

Cons

Generates a noisy squeak until broken in

These elegant shoes are light and breathable. Made with soft, ultra-fibre material, the flats are breathable, absorb moisture and can be collapsed to fit into your tote, for a quick change. The pointed-toe design makes it an elegant addition to your wardrobe, for daily wear. Reviewers say the shoes look great with any outfit, but they may squeak on tiled floors during initial weeks of wear.