With temperatures dropping to 25°C in some parts of the UAE this week, it’s clear: winter is coming. Get ready for cooler days ahead, with jackets, accessories and footwear that will meet your requirements of both style and functionality. We’ve picked a mix of great options for men and women that are selling out fast on noon because of fabulous Single's Day discounts. Add your favourites to your cart right now, and even enjoy ‘ Buy 1 Get 1 Free ’ offers on a couple of these products!

1. Best Hooded Jacket (Women): Calvin Klein Jeans Cotton Blend Fleece Hoodie, White

In classic white, this stretchable, soft hoodie by Calvin Klein is perfect for mild winters. Made with a soft, poly-cotton blend fabric, the hoodie is lightweight and stylish, and features embroidered CK logo branding. Wear it anywhere and be rest assured you’re going to be warm, comfortable and super chic!

2. Best Hooded Jacket (Men): Produkt Padded Hood Jacket, Beige

For the coolest days this winter, men will love Produkt’s Padded Hood Jacket. Warm, with a detachable hoodie, the jacket features a concealed zipper and button-up front closure. It’s made with polyester material and is easy to clean – just spot cleaning will do. Its beige colour is versatile enough to pair with your denims, for a casual, sophisticated look.

Bonus: This product is eligible for a ‘buy one get one free’ offer, with the coupon code B1G1.

3. Best Lightweight Jacket (Women): Reebok Thermowarm+Graphene Zip-Up Jacket, Black

The game-changing technology of this Reebok’s women’s jacket has landed it several awards, and we can see why. It’s a sporty polyester jacket, designed with strategically placed Thermowarm+Graphene printed panels, which retain between 8 to 15 per cent more heat. Still, reviewers attest to the fact that they don’t find the jacket to be bulky or overbearing. The jacket comes with dual side slip-in and front zippered pockets for all your accessories.

4. Best Lightweight Jacket (Men): Russell Athletic Flavio Coach Jacket, Beige

If you’re not inclined to bundle up just yet, check out Russell Athletic’s Flavio Coach Jacket, with a collared neck, long sleeves, and elasticated cuffs. In a tasteful beige, the jacket is soft and comfortable, and made with nylon fabric, so it’s ideal to wear as an extra layer when there’s a slight chill in the air. Reviewers like the funky details in this jacket – from a drawstring hem to a single-flap pocket in the back.

5. Best Puffer Jacket (Women): New Look Long Sleeve Puffer, Chocolate

When the temperature dips, be prepared for it with New Look’s chic chocolate puffer jacket. Made with polyester material, it’s soft, puffy, and extremely comfortable. The jacket has a high neck to help you brace against chilly winds, and two slanting pockets at the waist where you can safely store essential items.

6. Best Sweatshirt (Women): Noisy May Padded Shoulder Sweatshirt, Tiger’s Eye

Swap out half-sleeved tees for this versatile, long-sleeved sweatshirt by Noisy May. With a crew neckline, and padded shoulders, it gives off an effortlessly chic look. Style this piece with your favourite denims – its earthy colour looks great with accessories, too.

Bonus: This product is eligible for a ‘buy one get one free’ offer, with the coupon code B1G1.

7. Best Leather Jacket (Women): New Look Leather Jacket, Black

You don’t need a motorcycle to rock this fabulous leather jacket! Made with high-quality polyurethane leather, the jacket has a delicate, soft feel to it. Long sleeves with a collar add a distinctive style to the design. Reviewers say there’s plenty of space for essentials, thanks to two front flap pockets on both sides.

8. Best Accessory (Women): Ted Baker Beka Dasher Beanie, Ecru

A chunky knit beanie that offers both fashion and comfort, this Ted Baker beanie will ensure you’re warm and cosy in winter months. Made with polyester fabric, the beanie has a classic rib cuff and signature stitched logo. If this elegant, understated colour isn’t appealing enough, check out other options in mint and black!

9. Best Accessory (Men): Tommy Hilfiger Pima Beanie and Gloves, Black

This matching set of beanie and gloves from Tommy Hilfiger is the perfect way to accessorise your winter outfits. Made with soft knit cotton blend fabric, in classic black, they offer comfort and an easy, pull-on style. The brand’s signature flag logo is also clearly visible. Pick it up for yourself or for a loved one as a gift!

10. Best Footwear (Men): Jack & Jones Albany Leather Boots

Make space in your shoe collection for this looker. Jack & Jones’ Albany Leather Boots are made with genuine leather uppers, so they feel smooth and look ultra-fashionable. They have a patterned rubber outsole for both traction and grip, and a slightly cushioned footbed with a heel height of 3cm. The zip on the side allows easy access. What’s not to love?