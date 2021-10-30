Never misplace or forget where your things are, with these handy organisers for your room

Organising your home can be a challenge, but there are lots of storage options to help make the task a success. Image Credit: Unsplash/Andrea Piacquadio

Imagine coming home after a long day at work, just to find all your things scattered around the room, your laundry basket overflowing with dirty clothes, and your electronic cables snaking along the floor, waiting to be tripped on. If this sounds like a nightmare to you, it’s one that can end with just a few small changes around the room. Buy these organisers from Amazon to declutter your rooms and live stress-free, knowing exactly where all your things are at all times. Become an Amazon Prime member to get these items by tomorrow.

1. Puricon Drawer Divider Dresser Organisation (8-set)

Divide your clothes, socks, and undergarments, and keep them from getting mixed up with these drawer organisers. These foldable boxes are made of non-woven fabric; they are durable and come in 4 different colours. You can make space for shirts, shorts, undergarments, toys, or even books with this set of 8 divider boxes, that includes two large-sized cubes, two medium-sized cubes, and four small cubes. All these boxes are made to fit perfectly in your drawers, shelves, and wardrobe.

Bonus: You can avail yourself a 10% discount from Citibank.

2. JOTO Cable Management Sleeve

Organise your cables and hide them behind your computer, TV, or even your bed with this JOTO Cable Management Sleeve. Ensure your cables are never in the open, to maintain the aesthetics and safety of your home. This cable organiser is made of stretchy and flexible neoprene that can fit up to 8-10 cables. The tangle-free system allows you to make holes for the cables at any position in the sleeve. The cable organiser also helps prevent hazards, such as tripping, or open, easy access to children or pets.

Bonus: Get a 15% discount from Amazon with code FAB15 and exclusive savings of 5% with code ADDPRIME5 for Amazon Prime members only.

3. Jackcube Design Valet Tray, Desk or Dresser Organiser

Keep your ID cards, coins, keys, and other accessories in one place with this valet tray. It’s designed to be an organiser for everyday items. You can keep your phone on the tray and charge it, thanks to a tiny slit in the fabric that allows you to slide the charging cable through. The tray is made of synthetic leather that gives it a nice and stylish look.

4. Cosmoplast 4-Tier Multipurpose Storage Cabinet with Wheels

The multi-colour and multi-purpose storage cabinet holds everything, from towels to your child’s toys, in one place. The drawers are available in vibrant colours and the cabinet could be a perfect fit for your child’s bedroom. The four-compartment storage cabinet is easy to assemble and has removable wheels for mobility. It is made of strong and durable plastic, and can take up to 4 kgs of weight. The drawers are easy to open and close, with a moulded-in grip.

Bonus: You can avail yourself a 10% discount from Citibank.

5. Desktop Drawer Storage Box

Gain valuable space on your remote workstation by attaching a drawer underneath it. This self-adhesive desktop drawer creates ample storage space under your work desks. It is ideal for height-adjustable standing desks and other small desks. This drawer will hold quite a lot of small items, such as pens, erasers, adapters, calculators, and notepads. It is easy to mount under the desk and can be opened and closed smoothly with the auxiliary handle.

Bonus: You can avail yourself a 10% discount from Citibank.

6. Sorting Laundry Basket

Save time on laundry day by loading the washing machine with already segregated clothes. Use this laundry basket to separate your clothes based on colour, right after you’re done wearing them. The foldable, lightweight laundry basket is made of Oxford fabric and has a sturdy aluminum handle and frame. The large capacity of the laundry hamper is great for holding weeks’ worth of laundry.

Bonus: You can avail yourself a 10% discount from Citibank.

7. Jewellery Box

This jewellery box is perfect for storing all your earrings, rings, watches, and necklaces in one place, so you don’t have to spend time looking for the ones you want, at the last minute. This is a great organiser, particularly for earrings and necklaces that tangle easily or get misplaced. It comes in three pastel colours – white, pink and golden. It’s also a perfect, compact size to place on your dressing table, closet, or even take with you on your travels.

Bonus: You can avail yourself a 10% discount from Citibank.