What if you could chop, slice, shred, knead, whip, blend and juice with one kitchen appliance set? Philips’ Avance Food Processor cuts down not just time spent in the kitchen, but space used on your countertop, as well. The food processor uses PowerChop technology that quickly breaks down both soft and hard ingredients. You can use this appliance to make everything – from cake batter to bread to chopped vegetables to juices. It also includes four stainless steel discs to cut vegetables exactly as you like – a shredding disc (fine or coarse), granulating disc (great for cheeses or potatoes), julienne disc and French fry disc for thick potato strips. Reviewers say the 3.5-litre bowl included is large enough for up to seven portions of soup – perfect for families – and all the accessories are easy to clean since they’re dishwasher-safe.

2. Best Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (5th Generation) Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa (Arabic or English), Cloud Blue

Pros

Easy to use

Well-balanced sound

Access to Alexa smart home skills

Built-in Eero Wi-Fi extender

Cons

No 3.5mm line output

The busier your day gets, the easier it is to forget important time markers. Let the Echo Dot do all the remembering for you. This smart speaker uses its built-in Alexa smart home system to help with all your daily rituals in Ramadan – you can ask Alexa to recite the Quran (you can even pick the surah or chapter), set prayer reminders, and let you know the date from the Hijri calendar. And when you have a dish in the oven, Alexa can set a timer for you so that you won’t have any cooking mishaps as you rush to prepare iftar. The smart speaker acts as your personal assistant for every smart home functionality as well – you can use it to control your lights, thermostat, Wi-Fi, fan, locks and more. So, leave all the details to the Echo Dot, so that you can focus on more important matters, this Ramadan.

3. Best Small Appliance: Philips Essential XL Air Fryer

Pros

Spacious air fryer

Choose from seven pre-sets

Multi-functional appliance

Reliable, consistent cooking

Cons

Clunky basket design

Another great appliance that’s going to take care of delicious iftars for you, with minimal work on your end, is the Philips Essential XL Air Fryer. This family-friendly air fryer has a 1.2kg capacity basket that’s spacious enough to accommodate up to five meal portions in one go. You can use it not just to air fry, but also grill, bake, roast and reheat food. Choose from seven pre-sets for quick, one-touch cooking. It’ll do the job with its Rapid Air Technology and unique ‘starfish’ design at the bottom of the basket, which swirls the hot air around to create crisp, evenly cooked food with little to no oil. While some reviewers found the basket design to be on the heavier, clunkier side, they appreciate that all removable parts are dishwasher-safe. Pick up this Ramadan essential for healthier, air-fried meals that are still incredibly delicious.

4. Best Robot Vacuum: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Pros

Powerful suction

Generates interactive map of the house

Avoids carpet when mopping

Spot clean select rooms and set times

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Cons

Mopping is just average, say reviews

Doesn't detect cables well

Cleaning the house is likely the last thing you want to do when your energy is flagging. Leave the chore to Ecovacs Deebot N8 – this smart hybrid robot vacuum has a solid suction power of 2,300Pa, and has the ability to mop up any spill. You can operate it by a simple voice command, through Google or Alexa, and schedule cleaning times and no-go zones. Once the Deebot N8 has laser mapped your home, you can even direct it to clean specific rooms. It avoids carpets automatically when its mop function is on, and it returns to its charging dock when it runs out of power. Reviewers rave about the robot vacuum’s performance, and say the post-purchase customer service is helpful, as well. However, don’t leave any charging cables around, since it doesn’t seem to be able to detect them, and the cables may get entangled in the device’s bristles.

5. Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm), Starlight

Pros

Call and text from the smartwatch, using cellular connectivity

Takes your electrocardiogram (ECG)

Alerts emergency services in the event of a crash

Battery lasts up to 36 hours in low power mode

IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof in up to 50 metres of depth

Cons

Incremental upgrades from the Series 7

Not ideal for Android users

Keep an eye on your health as you progress through Ramadan, to make sure you’re getting enough sleep, clocking in your daily steps, and keeping your blood oxygen and heart rate levels on track. The latest Apple Watch will help you do all this and more. This versatile smartwatch has a dedicated electrocardiogram (ECG) app to generate accurate readings, and it also has the ability to track wrist temperature and help predict women’s monthly cycles more precisely. If you’re carving out time for quick workouts in Ramadan, use the Apple Watch’s Workout app to display your heart rate zone and to craft your fitness schedule for the day. The Watch is all you need when you step out – it doubles as your wallet and your phone, thanks to Apple Pay and cellular connectivity. Reviewers say they love the battery life on its low power mode – it can stay on for 36 hours – but the Watch works best in an Apple ecosystem, so it’s best suited to iPhone users who can sync up with the device seamlessly.

6. Best Earphones: Anker Soundcore Life P3 Bluetooth Earphones

Pros

Powerful sound

Excellent noise cancellation

Crisp, clear calls

Choose from five colours

Cons

Finicky touch controls, say reviewers

These pocket-sized pair of Anker Soundcore Life P3 earphones are perfect for listening to Quran recitation and other audio on the go, this Ramadan. With multi-mode noise cancelling technology, you can sync the earphones to your location for an optimised experience - whether you’re in Transport, Indoor or Outdoor mode. The earphones are great for calls too; they include six microphones and use an exclusive algorithm to tune out background noise when you’re on a call. That crisp, clear quality extends to its sound system as well. Reviewers say the earbuds generate excellent audio, with their BassUp mode further intensifying bass in real-time. However, they’ve found the touch controls to be unreliable at times.

7. Best Food Container: Overnight Oats Jars with Lid and Spoon (Two Pieces)

If you want suhoor to be as easy as opening the lid of a container and diving in, then grab these Overnight Oats Jars, which are 20 per cent off. These reusable mason jars are made from thick, lead-free glass, with a food-grade silicone lid. Pack them to the brim with your favourite combination of oats, nuts and fruits, or use them to store salads and sauces. The lids are leak-proof, and you can use them even after Ramadan for easily portable snacks.