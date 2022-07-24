If that air purifier is calling your name, now is the time to hit 'purchase'. Prime Day is here, which means Amazon Prime members get to enjoy deep discounts on some of the most coveted gadgets. Expect to see big brand names, like Samsung, Philips and Kenwood, with slashed prices on home and kitchen appliances. We went ahead and scoured the site for the best deals, so that you can dress the house with essentials on a budget. Hurry! These limited-time deals last until July 24:

1. Samsung Front-Load Washer, 8.5kg

Pros

Delays cycles for up to 24 hours

Dedicated wash options - baby care, sports wear, skin care, duvet and more

Quick wash for 18 minutes

Drum clean function

Quiet and stable

Cons

Might not fit heavy bedding in an 8.5kg drum

With all the smart appliances out nowadays, it’s getting harder to find a machine that just does what it’s supposed to do. This 8.5kg-capacity front-load washer by Samsung is simple to boot, with a large LED display. It runs your daily laundry through 13 presets, including baby care and quick wash. Turn the dial for a dedicated wash option, and then press the Delay End function - this puts off your cycle to a more convenient time for you, so that the clothes aren't in the washer for too long. In a hurry? Run the quick wash cycle to get fresh laundry in just 18 minutes! Reviews also say how quiet this washer works, despite having a high spin speed of 1,400 revolutions per minute (RPM). Check out more options for both front-loading and top-loading washing machines.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh95.67 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation service for Dh54.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty and a 10-year motor warranty.

2. Philips PowerPro Active Royal Blue Vaccuum Cleaner

Pros

Dust container makes trash disposal mess-free

Easy to store and lift

Powerful 2000W motor

Includes furniture nozzle and crevice tool

Bumper-protected with soft rubber wheels

Cons

Might not pick up fur well

Robot and upright vacuum cleaners are all the rage – but if you prefer a traditional but powerful canister vacuum, here’s one. Philips PowerPro Active is a bagless machine that cuts down time by collecting dust in an ergonomic 1.5-litre container. Upend the see-through bin into the trashcan in one swoop, and come away dust-free. No matter the flooring, whether carpeted or not, the 2,000W motor sucks everything in its path, even the easily missed dust bunnies along the walls. Switch the nozzle out for a soft brush tool to vacuum pet hair off sofas and cushions. And, since it’s compact and lightweight, you don’t have to worry about lugging the appliance from room to room. The little helper even comes with a soft bumper around the base to protect itself and your home. See other canister vacuum cleaners here.

3. Levoit Air Purifier Core P350

Pros

Designed for home allergies and pet hair

Removes pet odours

Three-filtration system

Cleans air quietly at night

Large purifying capacity (40 square metres)

Cons

Needs filter replacement periodically

Breathe in fresh, clean air at home – free of suspended dust particles, allergens, pet dander and even odour. Air purifiers are a great way to keep seasonal allergies at bay. Our pick by Levoit is designed for pet parents, and runs the ambient air through three filters – the pre-filter for capturing large particles like hair, H13 True HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter for finer dust mites and bacteria, and finally, the activated carbon filter to keep your space smelling fresh. Its large air purifying capacity makes it a portable companion, from the living room to the kitchen, wherever you are. At night, it works quietly on sleep mode at just 24 decibels (quieter than trickling water), and even turns off its display light for minimal disturbance. Check out more air purifiers here, while you're at it.

4. Samsung Freestanding Refrigerator, 375 Litres

Pros

Slim build

Freezer can be used as a fridge

Comes with a yoghurt maker

Food odours don’t spread from fridge to freezer

Keeps produce fresh using moisture

Cons

Expensive

Only 375 litres

Slim, modern and able to turn the freezer into a regular fridge compartment, meet Samsung’s 375-litre Twin Cooling refrigerator. If you’ve run out of space, store extra vegetables or the weekday’s meal prep in the freezer by switching on the fridge mode. It circulates the air inside the fridge with 70 per cent of humidity, so that your produce is never dry and stays fresh for longer. Need fresh yoghurt before dinnertime? Tucked away inside the fridge is a yoghurt maestro - choose your consistency then pour in some milk and a starter to make your own. But, let’s talk about Twin Cooling Plus. This system quietly cools both compartments separately, meaning food smells stay where they belong. Or, you might prefer a two-door refrigerator - browse our picks here.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh187.42 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation service for free.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh142 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh202.

5. Nutricook Smart Pot Prime, 8 Litres

Pros

Nine cooking appliances in one

Operates like a slow cooker and a pressure cooker

Food presets automatically set temperature and timer

Makes rice, soup, yoghurt, full meals and more

Cons

Can be difficult to cook complex dishes in

Picture this: A single appliance that can take care of soup, rice, yoghurt, steamed vegetables, meat dishes and curries. Never skip meals again on a busy day with Nutricook’s Smart Pot Prime. Pick what you’re having for dinner from the 10 customisable presets, including a handy function to keep the food warm while you’re wrapping up the day. Whip up delicious pulled beef or shredded chicken in the slow cook mode, or make a homey lentil dish with the pressure cook option. It has a capacity of eight litres, delivering servings for at least six people on the table. If the operation sounds complicated, reviews say the included manual comes with suggested recipes for beginners. You could also pick up a dedicated slow cooker from our list here.

6. Kenwood 56-Litre Toaster Oven

Pros

Serves a large family well

Bakes, grills, broils and toasts

Reheats food

Double glass door contains heat

Cons

Can be complicated for non-oven users

Another multi-function kitchen helper for you to consider. Kenwood’s 56-litre toaster oven not only toasts bread to a golden brown, but it even bakes, broils and grills. This mini oven is a space-saving alternative to a large cooking range, especially for smaller kitchens. Whatever you’re in the mood for, a chocolate cake, grilled cheese sandwich or rotisserie chicken, the toaster oven will prepare to perfection. We also selected the best microwave ovens - have a look.

7. Tefal Super Cook Non-Stick 12 Pcs Cooking Set, Black

Cookware is a serious kitchen investment, and so much more cost-efficient when bought as a set. Tefal’s iconic thermo-spot pans are now within reach. Bring home this 12-piece cooking set that includes three lidded casseroles of varying sizes, two frying pans, a wok pan for stir-fry and three spoons. All pans feature the thermo signal at the centre, which takes the guesswork out from cooking. It turns bright red over heat once the pan reaches the ideal cooking temperature. Non-stick and lightweight, the set is compatible with gas, electric and ceramic stovetops.