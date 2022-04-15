It’s never too early to plan for Eid, more so when you’re envisioning an outdoor gathering. Whether the family is picnicking at the park, in the company of desert dunes or by the shore, you cannot go without a hearty barbecue dinner straight from the grill. These are not your conventional bulky stations, but portable mini grills that can easily fit inside the boot of a car everywhere you go. Based on reviews, we picked a handful from Amazon so that you’re all set for Eid holidays.

1. Best Overall: Weber SmokeFire (2nd Gen) Wood Fired Pellet Grill

Pros

Lightweight

Attractive design

Sturdy, durable quality for long time use

Easy to assemble

Cons

Coals might need heating separately before adding to grill

If you prefer the smoky flavour of barbecued meat and vegetables, then bring home Weber’s Smokey Joe Premium charcoal grill. The 14-inch round portable grill prepares five burgers at once, most suitable for a small family though it performs just as well in batches. Weighing around 4kg, the metal grill is easy to assemble and carry around, with a smart design that keeps the lid from touching the ground. Both the lid and bowl are porcelain-enamelled, which helps the grill retain heat for longer and promote longer use. Enjoy smoked cuts anywhere, but make sure to bring along a charcoal chimney starter.

2. Best for Grilling and Frying: Stainless Steel Charcoal Grill, Foldable

Pros

Grill and frying plate in one

Flaps for holding condiments and tools

Can be used as a standing grill

Cons

Some reviews complain about missing parts

A heavier but less expensive option is this foldable grill with a frying plate to get more out of your barbecue. Reasonably sized flaps on the sides give you ample space to place your brushes, condiments, beverages and more. Because the charcoal grill transforms into a standing station with legs, assembly can get tricky but it also saves you the trouble of elevating the grill for support. When there is no use for a frying plate, cover it with a steel mesh for more space for skewers and kebabs.

3. Best Budget: Kenluck, Mini Grill, Oliver Matte Green

Pros

Small enough to carry in one hand

Attractive colour design

Weighs only 750g

Value for money

Cons

Serves one to two persons

Grills small portions

Kenluck’s suitcase grill is a one-hand carry on, perfect for solo or couples’ outing. Coming in a pastel army green, the mini appliance not only makes your favourite BBQ treats but also warms your coffee and other packed meals. It opens up like a briefcase and supports a stainless steel grid over a detachable charcoal grate, just enough space for a couple of skewers and sausages to go on top. This grill is so compact that it slips right into a backpack.

4. Best Foldable Grill: NewHome Foldable Portable Charcoal BBQ Grill

Pros

Cooks an entire meal for a small family

Folds flat for easy upright storage

Uses less charcoal to get the job done

Cons

Best for occasional use

Not reliable in the long run

Another foldable grill for you to consider: this charcoal grill offers ample BBQ space for a small family cookout, holding up to eight burger patties. When folded, it can slip in between shelves or be stored flat on its back inside a car boot, with its width measuring only one inch. There is minimal assembly involved so it’s the right choice for beginners with little to no barbecue knowledge – simply take it out of the box, open its wings and place the included charcoal and grill racks for immediate use. Reviewers lined the bottom with aluminium foil before adding coals as a convenient clean up tip.

5. Best Portable Gas Grill: Cuisinart Propane, Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand, Red

Pros

Foldable legs are attached to the grill

Mini sized but cooks eight burgers

Temperature control knob

Briefcase design with handle

Cons

Expensive

Heavier than most at 7.7kg

Paint can come off

Cuisinart’s portable gas grill uses propane to cook your food, so while your burgers may lack the smoky flavour, your post BBQ clean-up will be quick and hassle-free. A 160-square-inch porcelain-enamelled cooking grate sits inside, which can cook for up to six people. Stretch out its legs for a freestanding grill, letting you cook at a comfortable height wherever. Unlike charcoal grills, you can control the temperature using the central knob to suit your degree of doneness.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a three-year limited warranty.