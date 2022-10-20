Without decent lumbar support, gamers know they’re playing a losing game. Long hours spent in a regular office chair could set off aches you didn’t even know you had. This is where dedicated gaming chairs come in – fitted with flexible features for the serious PC gamer. Some models have 4D (four-dimensional) armrests that swivel and slide back and forth; other chairs recline fully to 180 degrees for mid-play stretching. Plus, no ergonomic office unit is going to match your setup to a tee, like a themed gaming chair.

“When people buy gaming PCs, the natural next step is a gaming chair. Gamers will always consider the height adjustment, headrest, leg rest, armrest, and back support, when playing,” said Yousuf Batrodi, general manager of online gaming store GCC Gamers in Dubai, a one-stop shop for PC building, accessories and monitors.

It’s important to study the suggested user weight and height on these, adds Batrodi, before shopping for a gaming chair. A far-reaching recline can also help with stretching the back during breaks. While entry-level gamers are going to be more price-conscious than advanced players, Batrodi says expensive models stay with you longer, for up to five years.

Before you purchase a chair, make sure it's the right fit for you by checking the recommended user weight and height. Image Credit: Pexels/Ron Lach

So, what chairs should you be looking into? DXRacer enjoys popularity over at GCC Gamers, for being “one of the older gaming chair brands” out there. “Most gamers recognise DXRacer for its sturdy build and good quality materials. It’s worth checking out their latest Master series, after the extremely popular King series,” added Batrodi.

Another strong contender is Anda Seat: “This is a brand that started off with manufacturing sports car seats, so it’s nearly on par with DXRacer,” Batrodi said. For those looking at affordable yet reliable options, there’s the Cougar Armor One, which most entry-level gamers opt for, he adds.

We picked these models and more to bring you a list of dependable gaming chairs on Amazon. Make sure you’ve geared up with the right headset, as picked by gamers in the UAE, while you’re at it. Shop with Prime to get your chair delivered to you as soon as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: DXRacer Master Series Gaming Chair, Red/Black

Pros

Premium microfibre leather outfitting

Tilts up to 155 degrees

4D armrests

Doubles as office chair

Comes in a range of colours – from all-black to all-green

Cons

Adjusting the lumbar support can be tricky to get right, say reviewers

Unlike most gaming chairs, the DXRacer Master series comes with the lumbar support and the headrest pillow integrated into its build. It’s as minimal as a gaming chair is going to get, perfect for those who are fans of low-key accessories that can be used in the home office, too. At first glance, it resembles a luxurious car seat – complete with premium microfibre leather and a side-mounted dial that lets you adjust the lumbar support. If you want to kick back and relax during breaks, the backrest reclines up to 155 degrees. Users can even unlock the tilt to enjoy the chair’s rocking mode. Reviews say another improved feature from previous models is the 4D armrests, which can be locked into different positions. DXRacer recommends the chair for users up to 6 feet and 2 inches (188.9cm) in height and 275lbs (124.7kgs) in weight.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh108.25 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best for Young Gamers: Anda Seat Jungle Pro Gaming Chair

Pros

Uses the same PVC leather found on race car seats

Tilts up to 160 degrees

Recline locks in five different positions

Very comfortable, per reviews

Removable lumbar and headrest cushions

Cons

Armrest is only two dimensional

Anda Seat Jungle Pro is suitable for gamers under 180cm and 110kgs, and comes with removable medium-sized headrest and lumbar cushions. Made of PVC leather, the chair is scratch- and stain-resistant – Anda Seat promises the same superb material found on BMW and Mercedes Benz race car seats, as the manufacturer of both. Like the DXRacer unit, this gaming chair leans all the way back to 160 degrees, with angle locking at five different positions. Some might find the 2D armrest lacking, as it’s only height adjustable. Reviewers say the chair feels sturdy once assembled, and advise buyers to put it together where needed, due to its solid weight. Most opted for the chair for their gamer children, vouching for its comfort factor.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh108.25 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional assembly for Dh99.

3. Best Fabric Gaming Chair: Razer Iskur Fabric Gaming Chair

Pros

Fabric upholstery that’s spill-resistant

Accommodates weight up to 136kgs

Built-in lumbar support that’s comfortable

High-density cushion

4D armrests

Cons

Fabric would be harder to clean than leather surfaces

Expensive

If you’re wary of tackling long (sweaty) sessions in a leather seat, try this premium fabric chair by Razer. Coming from a manufacturer renowned for its gaming headsets, the Iskur chair is covered in ultra-soft, spill-resistant woven yarn that’s going to be safe from water, oil and dirt. It gives you an adjustable built-in lumbar support and 4D armrests, like our best overall pick, but has the capacity to take on more user weight, up to 300lbs (136kgs). It’s best suited for gamers with a height of 170 to 190cm. As for the headrest, your neck is cushioned by a removable memory foam pillow. While most chairs have a lumbar support that’s a hit or a miss with gamers, reviewers say the ergonomic Iskur hits the spot. Though, with an upholstered unit that has an eye-watering price tag, staining the fabric would be a reasonable concern for users who like to snack.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh148.75 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional assembly for Dh99.

4. Best Value All-Rounder: Corsair T1 Race

Pros

Seat reclines to 180 degrees and tilts by 10 degrees

Moves on rollerblade wheels that protect floors

4D armrests

Wide backrest

Cons

Reviewers say the armrests wobble

Inspired by motorsport seats, the Corsair T1 Race chair is for the meticulous gamer in search of an adjustable unit. Not only does the seat recline all the way flat to 180 degrees, but the base also dips down to 10 degrees for the perfect posture. Customise your comfort level with the included neck and lumbar pillows covered in microfibre fabric. For a mid-range gaming chair, the T1 Race even lets you play around with 4D armrests. Reviewers who’ve spent up to 40 hours a week in it vouch for the unit with five stars; other happy users point out its quiet rollerblade wheels that move through plush carpets effortlessly. At this price point, the chair is a value all-rounder.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh76.11 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Budget: Cougar Gaming Chair Armor One

Pros

Fully reclines to 180 degrees

Comes with soft lumbar and headrest cushions

Best for those with small to medium build

Value for money

Cons

Gamers with a bigger build might find it uncomfortable

Cougar’s Armor One is a budget-friendly buy for beginners wanting to test the waters. Gamers get a full 180-degree recline, a lumbar support cushion and a headrest pillow. It’s easy to assemble and comfortable to sit in, thanks to the breathable PVC leather upholstery. However, its 2D armrests are limited to just height adjustments and left and right movement. Reviewers do note that the Armor One fits gamers with a smaller frame better, supporting users up to 120kg in weight. This has been the go-to option for both gamers and office workers to see them through prolonged hours of sitting.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh70.75 for 12 months with select banks.