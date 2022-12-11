1. Best Travel Power Bank: Anker PowerCore+ (26,800mAh)

Pros

High battery capacity

Takes only three and a half hours to recharge

Power delivery port for laptops and two USB ports for other devices

Includes wall charger and USB-C cable

Cons

Expensive

A power brick is undeniably one of the most important tech gadgets for travelling. With little to no access to outlets and being heavily reliant on the smartphone for pictures, GPS and translating apps, can quickly deplete your smartphone's battery. For travel, make sure the power bank is in your carry-on baggage, to comply with airline regulations. We've repeatedly picked Anker's PowerCore+ 26,800mAh as our best power bank, because it charges a wide range of devices. The 45-watt USB-C power delivery (PD) port is reserved for laptops and two 15-watt ports fuel smartphones and tablets several times over. Reviewers write that they get seven charging cycles for their phone and even use it as a power backup for their DSLR cameras and earbuds. It packs small for travelling and replenishes its own battery using a dedicated wall charger, too. Check out other power banks for travel here.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers an 18-month warranty.

2. Best Bluetooth Audio Adapter: Twelve South Airfly Pro

Pros

Can be used in-flight, with games and gym equipment

Pairs up to two devices

Over 16-hour battery life

Cons

Doesn't support microphone on audio devices, say reviews

If you have wireless gadgets that rely on Bluetooth connectivity, get the Airfly Pro audio transmitter or adapter. This tool is a portable bridge that links your wireless headphones to an entertainment system that doesn't support Bluetooth pairing. It's going to come in handy on flights, where wired headsets are usually supplied for streaming movies and music. Plug the Airfly Pro into the system and pair it with your wireless device - this way you get to keep your own headphones on. The charge lasts up to 16 hours, so you're all set for long flights. Reviews say the audio quality is undisturbed and clear.

3. Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Sony WH 1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Pros

HD noise-cancelling processor with eight mics

30-hour battery life

Voice assistant compatible

Wireless and wired

Minimalistic design

Cons

Case is bulky

Maximum volume is low for some reviewers

Tune out the world in a pair of solid ear cans that actively cancel ambient noise on-flight. You could opt for any noise-cancelling over-ear headphones, but this Sony pair has garnered quite the fan-following on the internet. The WH-1000XM5 have a padded build, so they sit snug on your head as you doze off, free from any sharp edges to affect your sleep quality. Reviewers attest to the active noise cancellation, which the gadget does via a high-definition processor and eight mics. The battery lasts for 30 hours, and even if it runs out of charge, the provided audio cable keeps the music on. Plus, these are super flattering and give you hours of charge in just three minutes. Have a look at other over-ear headphones here.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh93.17 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh69 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh113.

4. Best Travel Adapter: Anker Universal Travel Adapter

Pros

Four USB-A ports

Four outlet pins for Europe, USA, UK and Australia

Converts voltage

Cons

Doesn't have a USB-C port

A travel adapter will help you stay connected no matter where you go, especially if you're hopping continents. The Anker universal travel adapter works in over 150 countries, and has four USB-A ports. It's capable of converting voltage, too, so you can use your hair tools, grooming gadgets and more worry-free. With this adapter, you get to power four devices at the same time, helping you reduce charger clutter in your tech bag. Reviews say it's bulky by design, but it is sturdy and packs well in medium-sized kits.

5. Best Smartphone Gimbal: DJI OM 4 SE Handheld Stabiliser

Pros

Gesture to remotely click selfies

Folds small for storage

15-hour battery life

Tripod included

Multiple filming modes

Cons

Better optimised for iPhones, according to reviews

Add a pro's touch to your travel videos and pictures, with a gimbal stabiliser. Daring adventurers and city tourists, alike, appreciate shake-free shots to document their travels, and this handheld accessory elevates every frame to pro levels. The DJI OM SE is our number-one smartphone gimbal of 2022, for the array of filming features it offers - from dolly zoom to time-lapse. Whether you're moving back and forth, up and down or side to side, the 3-axis gimbal latches onto your phone and records steady footage. The included tripod stand helps you take group pictures with family and friends - all you have to do is gesture at the gadget to trigger the controls. Reviews say it even doubles as a power bank. However, most Android users do point out that the app isn't Android-friendly. Browse more stabilisers for your phone here.

6. Best Bluetooth Tracker: Tile Pro (2022), 4-Pack

Pros

Bluetooth range of 120 metres

Reverse tracker - finds phone for you

Loudest Tile tracker yet

Replaceable battery

Cons

Battery lasts one year

Bluetooth trackers have been on the rise, because they let travellers keep tabs on their checked luggage and cabin bags. If you're travelling to a busy destination or just want to take extra precautions, a pack of Tile Pro trackers would be a worthwhile investment. While the more popular AirTag by Apple is exclusively tied to iOS, the Tile trackers work with both Android and iOS devices. Toss it into a bag and the tracker alerts you from up to 120 metres away. Once the tracker is out of the Bluetooth range, it'll use other Tile users in the vicinity to track down where your item was last seen. Buyers say the alarm on the Tile tracker is loud enough to be heard from a packed suitcase, and handful others attest to finding a lost checked baggage at the airport.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

7. Best Tech Kit: Native Union Stow Organiser (Sage)

Protect your smaller tech items, like a phone charger, USB cables, earbuds and microSD cards, in a dedicated tech pouch. The Native Union travel organiser comes in five different colours, packs small and looks stylish with genuine leather accents. Inside, you'll find elastic loops, flexible pockets and a zippered compartment for flash drives. On the outside, an exterior easy-access pocket fits your smartphone or travel documents. Buyers love the hidden compartments and use the kit to store their Apple products when travelling. There's little chance of misplacing your everyday tech essentials with a pouch, since you'll always know where to look first.