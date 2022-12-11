Booked yourself a well-deserved holiday? Congrats! The only thing left to do is pack, and this is where the panic sets in for most of us. There's the pressure to pack light and, yet, still have all your essentials on hand, lest we're stuck with a dead battery far from home. Some travel gadgets, such as Bluetooth transmitters, can help us in unexpected ways, especially if you're not a fan of in-flight headsets. Others make solo travel a little less daunting, when it comes to clicking scenic pictures with you in the frame. It all begins with taking stock of what you already have in your tech bag and preparing for activities planned during the holidays.
We revisited our trending gadgets of 2022 and scoured social media for must-pack items currently on the rise. If someone you know is travelling soon, one of these nifty tools might make a thoughtful gift, too. Shop these best-rated travel tech items from Amazon with a Prime membership, to get them as soon as possible, before you take off.
1. Best Travel Power Bank: Anker PowerCore+ (26,800mAh)
Pros
- High battery capacity
- Takes only three and a half hours to recharge
- Power delivery port for laptops and two USB ports for other devices
- Includes wall charger and USB-C cable
Cons
- Expensive
A power brick is undeniably one of the most important tech gadgets for travelling. With little to no access to outlets and being heavily reliant on the smartphone for pictures, GPS and translating apps, can quickly deplete your smartphone's battery. For travel, make sure the power bank is in your carry-on baggage, to comply with airline regulations. We've repeatedly picked Anker's PowerCore+ 26,800mAh as our best power bank, because it charges a wide range of devices. The 45-watt USB-C power delivery (PD) port is reserved for laptops and two 15-watt ports fuel smartphones and tablets several times over. Reviewers write that they get seven charging cycles for their phone and even use it as a power backup for their DSLR cameras and earbuds. It packs small for travelling and replenishes its own battery using a dedicated wall charger, too. Check out other power banks for travel here.
Warranty: The manufacturer offers an 18-month warranty.
2. Best Bluetooth Audio Adapter: Twelve South Airfly Pro
Pros
- Can be used in-flight, with games and gym equipment
- Pairs up to two devices
- Over 16-hour battery life
Cons
- Doesn't support microphone on audio devices, say reviews
If you have wireless gadgets that rely on Bluetooth connectivity, get the Airfly Pro audio transmitter or adapter. This tool is a portable bridge that links your wireless headphones to an entertainment system that doesn't support Bluetooth pairing. It's going to come in handy on flights, where wired headsets are usually supplied for streaming movies and music. Plug the Airfly Pro into the system and pair it with your wireless device - this way you get to keep your own headphones on. The charge lasts up to 16 hours, so you're all set for long flights. Reviews say the audio quality is undisturbed and clear.
3. Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Sony WH 1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Pros
- HD noise-cancelling processor with eight mics
- 30-hour battery life
- Voice assistant compatible
- Wireless and wired
- Minimalistic design
Cons
- Case is bulky
- Maximum volume is low for some reviewers
Tune out the world in a pair of solid ear cans that actively cancel ambient noise on-flight. You could opt for any noise-cancelling over-ear headphones, but this Sony pair has garnered quite the fan-following on the internet. The WH-1000XM5 have a padded build, so they sit snug on your head as you doze off, free from any sharp edges to affect your sleep quality. Reviewers attest to the active noise cancellation, which the gadget does via a high-definition processor and eight mics. The battery lasts for 30 hours, and even if it runs out of charge, the provided audio cable keeps the music on. Plus, these are super flattering and give you hours of charge in just three minutes. Have a look at other over-ear headphones here.
Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh93.17 for 12 months with select banks.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh69 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh113.
4. Best Travel Adapter: Anker Universal Travel Adapter
Pros
- Four USB-A ports
- Four outlet pins for Europe, USA, UK and Australia
- Converts voltage
Cons
- Doesn't have a USB-C port
A travel adapter will help you stay connected no matter where you go, especially if you're hopping continents. The Anker universal travel adapter works in over 150 countries, and has four USB-A ports. It's capable of converting voltage, too, so you can use your hair tools, grooming gadgets and more worry-free. With this adapter, you get to power four devices at the same time, helping you reduce charger clutter in your tech bag. Reviews say it's bulky by design, but it is sturdy and packs well in medium-sized kits.
5. Best Smartphone Gimbal: DJI OM 4 SE Handheld Stabiliser
Pros
- Gesture to remotely click selfies
- Folds small for storage
- 15-hour battery life
- Tripod included
- Multiple filming modes
Cons
- Better optimised for iPhones, according to reviews
Add a pro's touch to your travel videos and pictures, with a gimbal stabiliser. Daring adventurers and city tourists, alike, appreciate shake-free shots to document their travels, and this handheld accessory elevates every frame to pro levels. The DJI OM SE is our number-one smartphone gimbal of 2022, for the array of filming features it offers - from dolly zoom to time-lapse. Whether you're moving back and forth, up and down or side to side, the 3-axis gimbal latches onto your phone and records steady footage. The included tripod stand helps you take group pictures with family and friends - all you have to do is gesture at the gadget to trigger the controls. Reviews say it even doubles as a power bank. However, most Android users do point out that the app isn't Android-friendly. Browse more stabilisers for your phone here.
6. Best Bluetooth Tracker: Tile Pro (2022), 4-Pack
Pros
- Bluetooth range of 120 metres
- Reverse tracker - finds phone for you
- Loudest Tile tracker yet
- Replaceable battery
Cons
- Battery lasts one year
Bluetooth trackers have been on the rise, because they let travellers keep tabs on their checked luggage and cabin bags. If you're travelling to a busy destination or just want to take extra precautions, a pack of Tile Pro trackers would be a worthwhile investment. While the more popular AirTag by Apple is exclusively tied to iOS, the Tile trackers work with both Android and iOS devices. Toss it into a bag and the tracker alerts you from up to 120 metres away. Once the tracker is out of the Bluetooth range, it'll use other Tile users in the vicinity to track down where your item was last seen. Buyers say the alarm on the Tile tracker is loud enough to be heard from a packed suitcase, and handful others attest to finding a lost checked baggage at the airport.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.
7. Best Tech Kit: Native Union Stow Organiser (Sage)
Protect your smaller tech items, like a phone charger, USB cables, earbuds and microSD cards, in a dedicated tech pouch. The Native Union travel organiser comes in five different colours, packs small and looks stylish with genuine leather accents. Inside, you'll find elastic loops, flexible pockets and a zippered compartment for flash drives. On the outside, an exterior easy-access pocket fits your smartphone or travel documents. Buyers love the hidden compartments and use the kit to store their Apple products when travelling. There's little chance of misplacing your everyday tech essentials with a pouch, since you'll always know where to look first.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.