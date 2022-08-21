1. Best Overall: Anker PowerCore+ (26,800mAh)

Pros

Power delivery port for laptops

Includes wall charger and USB-C cable

High battery capacity

Takes only three and a half hours to recharge

Reviews say customer service is excellent

Cons

Heavy due to its large capacity

Expensive

We ranked the PowerCore+ 26,800mAh by Anker as the best power bank for school in our student tech essentials list. For one, it has a 45-watt USB-C power delivery (PD) port exclusively for laptops, like MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13. And two, it comes with its own wall charger that refuels the PowerCore in less than three and a half hours. Other outputs include two 15W USB ports, suited to powering up smartphones and tablets. Let’s not forget the massive 26,800mAh capacity: Expect to charge your iPhone X six times and Samsung Galaxy S9 more than five times. According to reviews, MacBook users have had the best luck with the charging brick, while HP laptop users struggled with recharge. But many commend Anker’s after-sales support team for being prompt and responsive.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers an 18-month warranty.

2. Best Design: TOPK Power Bank (20,000mAh)

Pros

Sleek outer shell that keeps heat out

Digital display shows remaining battery percentage

Comes with a USB-C cable

Charges three devices

Cons

Heavy build

Actual capacity is less than stated

Here’s a 20,000mAh power bank that won't break the bank. TOPK’s scratch-resistant metal shell feels sturdy in the hand, keeps the brick cool and features a real-time digital display that tells you how much battery is left, at a glance. Similar to our Anker pick, this portable charger juices three devices simultaneously via two 18W USB-A ports and a fast charging 20W USB-C port. However, do note that it might not be powerful enough to charge your school laptop, since its actual capacity serves smartphones and smaller gadgets best. The power bank comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable for recharging the unit, albeit without the wall plug.

Bonus: Save an extra 15 per cent when you apply a coupon.

3. Best for Samsung Devices: Samsung Power Bank, Dark Grey (20,000mAh)

Pros

Super Fast Charging (SFC) at 25W

Includes two USB-C output ports

Charges three devices simultaneously

Stays cool

Cons

Fast charging works when only one device is being charged

Students with a Samsung Galaxy ecosystem should look no further for a reliable power bank. This charging brick by the tech giant delivers its 20,000mAh capacity via three output ports – two Type-C and one USB-A ports. Its maximum output power (25W) is based on the brand’s own fast charging method, so you can entrust this powerbank to look after your flagship Samsung devices. It powers up a Galaxy S20 Ultra three times and a Galaxy Tab S7+ nearly twice. Even if you don’t own Samsung devices, the battery pack works just as well with compatible electronics. This is a good alternative for those who own several Type-C gadgets.

4. Best for Emergency Backup: Charmast Mini Power Bank (5,000mAh)

Pros

Easy portability, weighs only 92 grams

Wireless charging

Fast charging power delivery

Includes USB-A to USB-C recharging cable

Cons

Best compatibility with iPhones

Capacity doesn’t deliver a full charge

With the Charmast mini power bank, there’s one less thing to fuss about. It’s completely wireless. Slip the ultra-lightweight charger (92 grams) in your pocket and charge on the go, without a USB cable. Specially designed for iPhone models and AirPods, the mini battery pack is fixed with a 20-watt fast charging Type-C pin. The unit attaches to the bottom of the smartphone like an accessory, and delivers 5,000mAh of capacity. This means it’s best used as an emergency backup for a less than full charge, which it delivers within 30 minutes.

Bonus: Save an extra 15 per cent when you apply a coupon.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

5. Best for Multiple Devices: Oxsaytee Power Bank (26,800mAh)

Pros

Two 18W fast charging ports

Capacity to charge five devices at the same time

Displays remaining battery in numbers

Comes with a recharging cable

Value for money

Cons

Bulky build due to its heavy-duty capacity

Give your classmates and friends a boost with the Oxsaytee 26,800mAh power bank, which powers up to five devices at the same time. You can go days on a single recharge and still be able to fuel an iPhone 11 eight times, iPad Mini three times and even a Nintendo Switch nearly four times. There are two 18W fast charging output slots, one of which is a Type-C in-and-out port, and three regular USB-A ports. A numerical LCD display keeps you updated on how much battery is in the brick before you lend it out. The power bank comes with a micro-USB charging cable.

Bonus: The manufacturer offers one year of after-sales support.

6. Best for Dorms: iMuto Taurus X4L Portable Charger (20,000mAh)

Pros

Built-in LED flashlight

Fully charges a variety of phones and tablets

Fast charges safely, according to each device

Displays remaining battery life in numbers

Comes in a waterproof travel pouch

Cons

Only charges two devices at once

Reviews say students have charged their phones to a full battery, and have still had 85 per cent of the capacity left. And true enough, the iMuto Taurus X4L 20,000mAh power bank holds sufficient power to keep an iPhone X running four times from an empty battery. School tablets charge nearly twice over. It only has two USB-A output ports, but the charger intelligently detects compatible devices for optimal fast charging, as long as you’re using the right cable. But what most students might appreciate is its built-in LED flashlight that can come in handy on trips or during a blackout at the dorms.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers an 18-month warranty.

7. Best Portable Charger for Apple: Belkin Boostcharge Plus 10K Portable Charger (10,000mAh)

Pros

Eliminates the need for carrying around different cables

Charges three devices, when not being recharged

Compatible with devices that have USB-C ports

Lightning cable is Apple-certified

Cons

Doesn’t come with a recharging cable

Leave your expensive charging cables at home, when you pick up the Belkin Boostcharge Plus. All you have to do is toss the power bank into the bag before heading out, because it comes with its own integrated cables. Belkin’s accessories are Apple-certified, so anyone with a growing Apple ecosystem, from smartwatches to MacBook, can take advantage of the attached Lightning and USB-C cables. But there’s more, an 18W in/out USB-C port lets you add a third device for charging, albeit with your own cable. With a 10,000mAh capacity, you can expect to fully charge a tablet once. Check out other portable, travel-friendly power banks here.