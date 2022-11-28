1. Best Pet Treat Dispenser: Eufy Pet Dog Camera Treat Dispenser

Pros

1080p HD footage of pet

Two-way audio communication

Ability to toss dry treats remotely

Get bark and and meow alerts on phone

Cons

Cannot control number of treats tossed

What if you could remotely monitor your pet and reward them with treats? This intelligent pet camera by Eufy does just that and some. It’s got a 270-degree swivel lens, complete with night vision, which sends HD footage straight to your smartphone. Smart pet detection makes sure your dog or cat is always in the frame. Just fill the device up with their favourite treats, no bigger than 16mm, and have it toss a few kibbles to keep them active. Thanks to the two-way audio, the device delivers your voice and lets you listen in to barks and meows, too. Reviews say there’s no hidden subscription cost – all data is stored locally inside the built-in 16GB memory.

2. Best Showerhead Speaker: KOHLER Moxie Bluetooth Showerhead

Pros

Detachable waterproof speaker

Listen to music or podcasts from your phone, in shower

Long battery life

Sound by Harman Kardon

Cons

Water pressure may be less than ideal

Listen to muffled music in the shower no more, for we bring you a device that combines a showerhead and a Bluetooth speaker. The gorgeous Kohler Moxie connects to your smartphone or tablet, and plays tunes or podcasts wirelessly, as it functions like a normal showerhead. At its core is a speaker that plays sound crafted by Harman Kardon. The speaker docks magnetically into the showerhead, so you can take it around the house and out, too. Reviewers say they’ve only had to recharge it every other week, and prefer the control buttons on the speaker.

3. Best Bluetooth Audio Adapter: Twelve South Airfly Pro

Pros

Can be used in-flight, with games and gym equipment

Lets you use your own headphones or earbuds

16-plus-hour battery life

Works well with AirPods

Cons

Doesn’t support microphone

No Bluetooth? No problem. The Airfly Pro by Twelve South creates a wireless bridge between your cordless earbuds or headset and devices that don’t support Bluetooth pairing. In-flight entertainment, game consoles and gym equipment are usually configured with an audio jack, which the Airfly Pro plugs into. All you have to do is pair your wireless device with the Airfly, instead. It’s going to last you up to 16 hours on a single charge. Reviewers love how this on-the-go Bluetooth device lets them use their own headphones, and attest to the audio quality when paired with AirPods Pro. It could make for a thoughtful gift for a loved one who’s travelling this holiday season.

4. Best Self-Cleaning Bottle: LARQ Bottle, 17oz, Granite White

Pros

Press cap to sanitise water and bottle

Uses UV lights to remove odour

Keeps drinks hot and cold for hours

Rechargeable

Cons

Has some weight to it, say reviews

Expensive

If you’re tired of scrubbing and refilling your daily water bottle, switch to one that cleans itself. The LARQ self-cleaning bottle is a pricey investment but it’s completely worth the peace of mind it offers. Using innovative non-toxic ultraviolet LED lights, the bottle sanitises the water and the inner surface area by neutralising bacteria and viruses. This means it eliminates odour, too. The cleaning mechanism triggers every two hours for fresh water all day long. At this price, you're getting a tumbler that is double insulated, keeping your drinks crisp and cool for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.

Bonus: Get Dh29.26 off when you apply a coupon.

5. Best Electric Lighter: Arectech Lighter

Light your scented candles safely, with an electric lighter. The Arectech lighter is rechargeable so you can take it out to camping and barbeque parties for starting fires without sparks and smoke. It also works just as well in the wind. The USB-C cable it comes with powers the lighter up with any device. Reviewers love how child-friendly the design is, as the trigger button is hidden under the safety switch.

6. Best Smart Notebook: Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook, Letter Size (8.5" x 11")

The Rocketbook Fusion is a smart notebook that can be pulled out to brainstorm in class, in meetings or on the go. It’s completely reusable, granted the notes are written using a Pilot Frixion pen, after which the pages just need a wipe from a damp cloth (included). In this letter-sized notebook, there are 42 pages that consist of seven different page styles, like calendar, idea list, weekly planner, lined pages and more. What makes this book smart is the option to scan your work using the app and have it instantly stored in your Google Drive, iCloud, OneNote and other cloud storage. Reviews say the eco-friendly book helps them to cut down on stationery clutter, sketch flow charts and take meeting notes. It’s ideal for stowing away scribbles you don't need immediately, but could need in the future.

7. Best Smart Mug: Nextmug by Nextboom

Pros

Reheats drinks gone cold in minutes

Pick from warm, hot and piping, up to 150°C

Charges on the saucer, then works independently of it

Cons

Expensive

Heat up a cuppa and have hot coffee till the very last sip. The Nextmug offers tea and coffee lovers the absolute delight of a perfect temperature. Set your beverage heating to warm, hot or piping on the smart mug, which doesn’t bog you down with app downloads and prerequisites. It works straight out of the box once charged on the saucer. Five-star reviews can’t stop raving about this piece of tech, with buyers saying they’ll always know their drink is hot when they return to it. Save your loved one - especially mums who are rushed off their feet - the reheating trips to the microwave and get them their new favourite gadget for home, or the office.

8. Best Clip Selfie Light: Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Clip

The hype around selfie ring lights is petering out, because we're discovering that a rectangular form factor casts a more uniform glow. TikTok influencers swear by flat clip-on LED lights, like the Newmowa gadget. It’s made of 60 LED beads and spreads light evenly. You have the option of 10 brightness levels and three light temperatures to choose from. This clip-on secures onto any device, from your laptop and tablet to monitor, and packs away small. Influencers and make-up artists in the reviews say that their footage looks great even without editing, and the light's bright enough to illuminate a dark room.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

9. Best Runaway Alarm Clock: CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels

Pros

Alarm clock jumps and rolls away, out of reach

Only allows one snooze

Operates on batteries

Cons

Not enough customisable options

For the heavy sleepers who hit snooze every time, a runaway clock might just get them out of bed. This alarm on wheels jumps off the nightstand and rolls away, before it can be turned off. The Clocky robot only allows you one snooze, and doesn’t stop blaring the alarm till you chase it down. Reviewers say it creates enough racket to get them up and going, and recommend it as a gift for students, too, who’ve struggled to get to classes on time.

10. Best Smart Curtain Motor: SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor (U-Rail)

Pros

Senses light and draws back curtains on cue

Control remotely via app

Great customer support

Cons

Voice assistant works with SwitchBot hub (not included)

Let the sun in first thing in the morning, by drawing back the curtains with a button. The smart curtain motor by SwitchBot attaches to your railing (U-rail, in our selection) and waits for your command to draw the curtains open or shut. The built-in light sensor can also pick up on the sunbeams and do it for you. Installation is fairly simple as it doesn’t require screws, nuts or bolts. If you want to control the action via Alexa or Google, purchase a SwitchBot hub to fully automate the gadget. Make sure you buy two motors, one for each side of the curtains. If the device doesn’t clip onto your railings, reviewers say the brand helps with installation and supplies custom parts, too.